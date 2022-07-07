ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

As attorneys quit, Idaho prosecutor asks police to make fewer arrests

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Idaho Falls Post Register
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1Ebi_0gXxYv0K00

Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean asked local law enforcement in June to limit arrests as multiple attorneys in her office have entered their resignations.

"(W)e are asking our law enforcement partners to help us by reducing the number of new PC arrests," Bean wrote in an email to several law enforcement leaders in eastern Idaho on June 7. "This should only be done when there is not a case of violence or an imminent community safety need."

The request comes as several of the attorneys in the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office indicated to Bean their intention to resign, some to pursue other opportunities and others because of the expected change in leadership following Bean's loss in the Republican primary election in May. Bean had been appointed to succeed former Prosecutor Daniel Clark in February after Clark was appointed to a judgeship in Jefferson County. The first woman to serve as Bonneville County's chief prosecutor, she had worked in the office since 2015.

The Post Register obtained copies of the email exchange via a records request after learning Idaho Falls Police had been asked by the prosecutor to return to arrest patterns used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid overcrowding jails.

Bean said six attorneys, about half of those working for her office, would be leaving by the beginning of August, including Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alex Muir and deputy prosecutors Ryan Jolley, Tyler Dodge, Scott Peterson, Bonnie Watkins and Russell Spencer.

"The next months will be a challenge for my office," Bean's email said. "Because of the loss of people, we will soon be forced to operate on a skeleton crew."

Among the email's recipients were Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse, IFPD Capt. Bill Squires and Idaho State Police Capt. Christopher Weadick.

Johnson responded with concerns about how returning to COVID-19 arrest policies would affect crime, according to the emails.

"Last time we did something like this it had serious consequences with increases in crime that we are still dealing with," Johnson wrote in response to Bean on June 8. "I know there were multiple factors going on at the same time, but non-enforcement I believe was one of the larger factors."

Johnson asked Bean if, instead of reducing the arrests, the officers would proceed as normally and that the prosecutor's office could refile the cases at a later date if prosecutors couldn't proceed at present.

Bean rejected that proposal, however, because she said she wanted to avoid public awareness of her office's staffing issues. She proposed two scenarios to law enforcement, one in which an officer tells a suspect in a drug possession case they would "cut you a break," and that the incident would be sent to the prosecutor's office for review so prosecutors could decide if a case was warranted, and the second in which a case was filed, then prosecutors had to drop it and admit in court that it was due to staffing shortages.

"I’m trying so hard to avoid scenario #2, because I do not want the message to the public to be that we cannot process all of the criminals right now," Bean said. "But truly, we can’t."

Bean told the law enforcement leaders she was considering contracting with private attorneys to help cover the county's caseload. She said as of June 8 she had been able to hire only one attorney to replace the six who were leaving.

In a statement to the Post Register (see full statement in box), Bean said that while she shared Johnson's concern, "If I believed my request would lead to an increase in crime, I would not have made it. My office continues to actively prosecute crime in Bonneville County. My request to law enforcement was simply that they temporarily consider utilizing the option of having my office review the case first and then submit it for judicial review rather than arresting, but only in certain types of cases that would not impact public safety. Rest assured, those who commit crimes in Bonneville County will be prosecuted."

Bean lost the Republican primary election for Bonneville County prosecutor to Randy Neal, a previous deputy prosecutor who has run for several elected offices over the years. Neal is set to run uncontested in the general election in November, practically guaranteeing he will be the next Bonneville County prosecutor.

A source who works for the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office, who asked to remain anonymous in order to speak candidly, said the election results likely drove several prosecutors to begin looking for new work.

According to the source, prosecutors were encouraged to hold off on a decision on whether to stay or leave until the holiday season, before the transition in January. Most, however, reportedly sent out their resumes two weeks after the election.

Some of the prosecutors reportedly had made plans to leave before Neal won the election. Others decided to leave because they reportedly did not want to work for Neal as a prosecutor.

The source added that there was uncertainty about whether Neal would keep all of the prosecutors, citing past transitions in which new prosecutors fired most or all of the attorneys in the offices they were taking over. Instead of waiting to find out if they would have a job in January, the source said several attorneys decided to look for new work to avoid uncertainty.

"Each of us has family and it's kind of important that we have some security," the source said.

The source added that they believed some people may be leaving because everyone else is, not wanting to be the last one holding the bag.

Bean's request does not appear to have changed how law enforcement officers are currently handling arrests.

Johnson sent an email to IFPD officers on June 23 notifying them of the staffing shortages at the prosecutor's office. He notified police of Bean's request to reduce arrests for minor crimes, but also told them of his proposal to continue arrests but to have the prosecutor's office refile cases at a later time.

"You may see more if not many of your cases being dropped," Johnson wrote in his email to officers. "Please do not let this dissuade you from doing your job. Please enforce the law as you always would with your discretion. You are the thin blue line keeping this City from chaos. Hopefully at some point in the future the Prosecutor’s office can get their staffing issues improved and they will be able to start to catch back up."

Johnson ended his email by inviting officers who believed the department should reduce arrests to speak to him.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, said a similar email notifying deputies of the staffing shortage was sent out, but that no changes were made to arrest policies at the Sheriff's Office.

An Idaho Falls Police officer, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were concerned that cases would not be refiled as promised.

"That's not going to happen," the officer said, "they won't have time."

The source within the prosecutor's office expressed similar concerns, noting that the current staffing shortages would make it hard to follow up on old crimes in the future.

"I am concerned that there will be a lot of delays and that cases will fall through the cracks," the source said.

In the long term, however, the source said they believed the situation would stabilize in time.

"We'll find a new normal, but I do think there's going to be some growing pains," they said.

Neal said he had been in contact with the prosecutor's office and that Bean was doing everything she could to handle the situation until replacements could be found.

"I don't think this is a crisis of unusual turmoil," Neal said. He added, however, that the problem was exacerbated by difficulty finding job applicants, not just in prosecution, but in all fields, from law enforcement to fast food restaurants.

The Idaho Falls Police Department has also struggled to find new hires as applicants decline and several officers have announced plans to retire this year. The department estimated it could have as few as 70 officers by then end of the year.

IFPD Public information Officer Jessica Clements released a statement when asked about the staffing shortages at the prosecutor's office.

"The police department is committed to ensuring public safety and holding criminals accountable in Idaho Falls," Clements wrote. "We also understand the very real staffing challenges the prosecutor’s office is experiencing and support their efforts to fill positions and find solutions. IFPD will continue to do all we can to seek justice for victims and protect our community, while partnering with other sectors of the criminal justice system."

Comments / 2

Related
Idaho State Journal

'SPECIAL GROUP OF PEOPLE': Pocatello police dispatch center first in state to receive global accreditation

POCATELLO — Even after more than two decades on the job, Pocatello Police Department dispatcher Brian Smith is still experiencing situations for the first time. Though he’s helped parents who call 911 remain calm while in labor en route to the hospital, he recently coached a couple through his first actual delivery. Just 30 minutes later, Smith provided lifesaving instructions to a mother with an unconscious infant unable to breathe. With Smith’s help via phone, the mother revived her child.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Post Register

Driggs man killed in head-on crash on state Highway 33

A 38-year-old man Driggs, whose identity was not released, was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred on state Highway 33 near milepost 138 in Teton County. The collision remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. An Idaho State Police news release said the Driggs man...
DRIGGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Second person tied to missing Idaho man faces federal charge

LUCIN, Utah (KSL.com) — A second person who is believed to have had contact with Dylan Rounds shortly before he disappeared now faces federal weapons charges. Chase Montgomery Venstra, 41, was charged in federal court on July 1 with being a restricted person in possession of a firearm. That complaint was unsealed on Tuesday when Venstra made his initial appearance in federal court. A judge ordered him to remain in custody pending his next hearing on July 19.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

More Bonneville County property owners appeal recent assessments than previous years

Record high property value assessments in Bonneville County have caused many residents to appeal the assessments they received in June, and the assessor’s office says it’s been one of the busiest years staff have seen from responding to appeals. Theodore Heckathorn, 84, appealed his assessment and had his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Peterson
Person
Bryce Johnson
Person
Bill Squires
KIFI Local News 8

Pocatello police ask for help identifying theft suspects

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Police Department said on June 19, two suspects took more than $1,700 worth of perfume fro Ulta Beauty. According to police, the first female appears to have dyed blond hair and a large butterfly tattoo on her upper back, and the second female carried a large bag.
eastidahonews.com

Local man killed after head-on collision on highway

DRIGGS — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Idaho Highway 33 near milepost 138, in Teton County. The crash occurred at 7:21 p.m. on Friday, July 8, according to an ISP news release. A 38-year-old male from Driggs was driving an Acura MDX,...
DRIGGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, two injured in head-on crash that shut down East Idaho highway for four hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 7:21 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, on State Highway 33 near milepost 138 in Teton County. A 38-year-old male from Driggs, ID was driving an Acura MDX, traveling northbound on SH-33. A 33-year-old-male from Gainesville, FL was driving a Ford pickup truck pulling a camp trailer, traveling southbound on SH-33. The Acura crossed left of center colliding with the Ford head-on.
TETON COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Drug Possession#Republican#The Post Register#Idaho Falls Police
eastidahonews.com

Blasting operations to begin July 15 in Ashton

ASHTON – As part of the construction work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 47 in Ashton, the contractor will be blasting rock under the roadway. The blasting operation will occur periodically between July 15 and July 19 in the closed portion of the roadway.
ASHTON, ID
Post Register

Idaho parents eligible for grant funds to combat learning loss

Parents with income levels at or below $60,000 per year can apply for grants this summer created by the Idaho State Board of Education to help with their children’s education. “This program is a step forward in empowering parents with the chance to help their child with their education,”...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish & Game seeks info about two mule deer bucks shot and left to waste in East Idaho

Conservation officers with Idaho Fish and Game are seeking information from the public regarding two mule deer bucks shot and left to waste sometime between June 24 and June 29 in the White Owl Butte Area of Madison County. "Both deer were still in velvet and had potential to become a nice legitimate deer for a legal hunter during the season," says Officer Rob Howe. "If anyone has any information about who shot these two deer please give us a call." Fish and Game is asking anyone with information in this case to help us with the investigation by calling the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or Conservation Officers Rob Howe at 208-390-0634 and Spencer Wesche at 208-220-9073. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Idaho State Journal

Import Domestic Throwdown car show set for Saturday

POCATELLO — Eastern Idaho’s Import Domestic Throwdown automobile show will be at the Portneuf Wellness Complex this Saturday. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles as well as competitions for auto enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles. The...
MUSIC
eastidahonews.com

Hockey rink at Mountain America Center nearing completion

IDAHO FALLS – The hockey rink at the Mountain America Center is starting to take shape. Crews are working to prepare the surface for the concrete pouring, which is slated for July 22 at 3 a.m. The prep work includes the implementation of hot-water piping, sand layering, a “vapor” layering, chill piping, and a refrigeration slab.
eastidahonews.com

Rigby Hot Classic Nights car show thunders into town this weekend

RIGBY — Organizers are busy prepping Rigby City Park for the 2022 edition of the Rigby Hot Classic Night Car Show and Drag Races. This annual celebration of chrome, smoke and noise is set for Saturday, July 9, and will feature hundreds of classic cars, 100-foot drag races staged by Midnight Muscle Car Club, great food vendors and much more.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy