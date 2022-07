With a deep history rooted in agriculture, our region is rich in fruitful crops that have nourished our community for over 100 years. From sugar beets & cabbage to berries and more, Brighton and its neighbors have played an integral role in feeding Colorado residents near and far. Lucky for us, many of our local farms open their markets to the public daily providing enjoyment of their harvest and farm to table experiences all summer long. Take the time this weekend to buy local and create a fun summer outing that your kids will remember and enjoy for days to come!

BRIGHTON, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO