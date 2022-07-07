ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, CA

Man Reported Missing in Maywood

By City News Service
 3 days ago

MAYWOOD (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Thursday to find a 39-year-old man who went missing in Maywood.

Jonathan Lopez was last seen on June 16 in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Lopez is Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of LA on his left elbow.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

