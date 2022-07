Another week, another race in NASCAR. And this week is special as NASCAR heads back to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first repeat of the year. Atlanta provided a lot of information this season and it should once again. The Next Gen car performed well at the newly renovated track. With it being more of a superspeedway racing environment, there’s a lot of potential for upset victories and a lot of chaos along the way.

