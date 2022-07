Larry Brooks of the New York Post asks in a recent article if the New York Rangers should potentially shift their focus from chasing after J.T. Miller — a player they’ve been rumored to be interested in out of Vancouver — and instead target a superstar that may shake loose out of Chicago. He writes, “The question I am posing is this: If Drury believes this team is close enough to winning a Cup in 2023 to pay big for a one-year rental, would it make more sense to go as far in as possible for Patrick Kane instead of J.T. Miller?”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO