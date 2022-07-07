Suicide In The Car 07.07.2022

– On Thursday night, just before 10 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 34th Street for a report of gunshots in the area. Responding officers located empty handgun casings. During the investigation, it was determined the suspect had fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle. No one was struck by the bullets, and no one was injured in this incident. It is believed the suspect and victim are known to each other.

