San Miguel, CA

Suicide In The Car 07.07.2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who died in the car crash Monday near San Miguel, died by suicide. That’s according to the California...

The Tribune

CHP identifies 2 people who died in Highway 1 crash

The California Highway Patrol has identified two people killed in a July 6 crash on Highway 1 near Nipomo. Geovany Bazan Rojas, 31, and Julian Hernandez, 35, of Santa Maria, were killed when their 2007 Honda Civic collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 38-year-old Grover Beach resident Cori Lee Hudson at 4:45 a.m. near Winterhaven Way.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Hit-and-run driver crashes into fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo

A hit-and-run driver crashed into a fire hydrant on Los Osos Valley Road, shearing off the hydrant and causing water to spew into the air on Saturday afternoon. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported water shooting into the air near the intersection of Higuera Street and Los Osos Valley Road. Firefighters arrived and shut off the water through a manhole on the street.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car chase out of Monterey County ends in apparent suicide

– A crash that occurred during a California Highway Patrol pursuit in San Miguel on the afternoon of July 4 was an apparent suicide, according to reports. A Cal Fire arson investigator began a traffic stop on the unidentified driver for speeding in Monterey County. That led to a car chase.
Shooting reported in Paso Robles

– On Thursday night, just before 10 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 34th Street for a report of gunshots in the area. Responding officers located empty handgun casings. During the investigation, it was determined the suspect had fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle. No one was struck by the bullets, and no one was injured in this incident. It is believed the suspect and victim are known to each other.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Lompoc Couple Dies in Florida Traffic Collision

A couple from Lompoc died when their Tesla crashed into the back of a parked semi-truck in Florida this week. Florida Highway Patrol confirms the driver, a 66-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 67-year-old man, both from Lompoc, died at the scene. Troopers report around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Tesla...
LOMPOC, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for June 27 to July 3

On June 27, Carey Bruce Neminske, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested at 5025 El Camino Real for possession of narcotic controlled substance, driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence, driving under the influence of any drug, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and violation of post-release community supervision.
ATASCADERO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Task Force help take fentanyl, guns and fireworks off the street Wednesday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Over the last 24 hours, the Monterey County Task Force helped conduct various parole and probation checks and served five search warrants resulting in various busts, according to Soledad Police. Soledad Police said they even assisted King City Police with a shooting last night with no victims. Weapons, M30 fentanyl pills The post Monterey County Task Force help take fentanyl, guns and fireworks off the street Wednesday appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Nevada man charged in 40-year-old Seaside homicide case

SEASIDE, Calif. — A Reno, Nevada man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl who was kidnapped, assaulted, and killed while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside. Monterey County District Attorney said Robert Lanoue, 70, was taken...
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder After Setting Father on Fire

The Lompoc man who allegedly set his father on fire pled not guilty to murder on Tuesday, July 6, according to Santa Barbara County court records. Joseph Ashley Garcia, 40, had originally been arrested on June 11, after Lompoc officers responded to calls of an argument between two men on the 200 block of North D Street. Upon arriving, officers observed Garcia Jr.’s father, Joseph Michael Garcia, actively burning. Officers extinguished Garcia Sr. before rushing him to a burn center, and Garcia Jr. was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.
LOMPOC, CA
benitolink.com

FBI arrests man in Hollister on drug charges

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. FBI agents arrested San Benito County resident William Hernandez Alnas Jr. at a home on El Toro Drive in Hollister on June 30 on suspicion of distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Alnas was charged with “distribution of 50 grams or...
HOLLISTER, CA

