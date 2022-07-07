ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Chris McCoy

By Amanda Hanson
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now. Writer Chris McCoy joined Amanda Hanson...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

The late Bobby O’Jay receives street name in his honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - O’Jay was the morning DJ host for the “Fun Morning Show” at WDIA. He passed away in May after 39 years with the station. Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery and Memphis City Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas came together for the unveiling and honorary street dedication.
MEMPHIS, TN
US News and World Report

Juggling Drinks Is Mother of Invention for Memphis Woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Natalie Boyatt looks at the pile of prototypes in her garage and sees the last seven years of her life. Her quest to design a drink carrier with a lock-in-place handle includes the clunky, wooden version that was so big, when folded up, it looked like a shoeshine kit. She shakes her head at the sight of it.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Travel Channel

National Dive Bar Day: Is There a Portal To Hell In Memphis?

National Dive Bar Day is July 7, and a small Memphis joint may be pulling double duty as a dive bar and a portal for dark energy. The building that houses Earnestine and Hazel’s in Memphis, Tennessee has been a church, a store, a hair salon, a cafe, a brothel, and a dive bar — and it has picked up its fair share of paranormal activity.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Man sentenced on lesser charges in NBA player's slaying

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man serving life in prison after his first-degree murder conviction in the slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright was sentenced Friday on lesser charges of conspiracy and attempted murder in the 12-year-old case. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Billy Ray Turner to 25 years in prison for both the conspiracy charge and the attempted murder charge. Turner was convicted March 21 in the fatal shooting of Wright, a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. Coffee sentenced Turner, 51, to life in prison on the day of his conviction. Turner already was serving a 16-year sentence for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. Turner was found with two guns when he was arrested in 2017 in Wright’s killing and he pleaded guilty in 2019. The judge decided that the 25-year-sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time. When added to the 16-year sentence for the gun charge, Turner essentially has been sentenced to life plus 41 years in prison, with the possibility of parole, Coffee said.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mccoy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Putting “fast” food to the test: What are the quickest wait times in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis residents are struggling with long wait lines for their fast food as the short-staffed industry recovers from the challenges of 2020. “This is the third or fourth time I’ve waited at this McDonald’s,” said Brad Shideler, who gave up on his order at a McDonald’s on Poplar Avenue near Tillman Street Friday afternoon. “I just left.”
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Reunion celebrates family legacy

Ruth Bridgeforth Lester Day declared, she was first nail salon owner in Memphis. Photo: Mack Bridgeforth and Ruth Bridgeforth Lester were crowned patriarch and matriarch during Saturday’s Bridgeforth family reunion. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) It was more than just your normal reunion on Saturday, July 2, when the Bridgeforth...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
mighty990.com

Time For Memphis School Superintendent To Go? Wake Up Memphis For July 7

Follow Tim Van Horn on Gettr, Instagram and on Twitter. Give Ben Deeter a follow on Twitter, too!. A Daily Memphian story stated Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray acknowledged in a divorce filing that he had sexual relations outside his marriage. The district’s student achievement scores are still woefully behind the rest of the state. Is it time for Superintendent Ray to step down?
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Flyer#Amazon Fire#Roku
actionnews5.com

Letters between AFSCME and the City of Memphis

Suspect burglarizes business using excavator, police say. Caption by Hyatt Beale Street officially opens downtown. Caption by Hyatt Beale Street officially opens downtown. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

IKEA Memphis hosting Teacher Appreciation Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - IKEA is saying “tack” to all teachers in the Memphis area. “Tack is thank you in Swedish, and we would like to say ‘tack’ to our local teachers,” the company announced. On Thursday, July 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer shot, critical in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis Police officer was shot Saturday afternoon, MPD says. It happened in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square around 1:45 p.m. while officers were responding to a domestic violence call. According to MPD, officers were trying to detain a male suspect when the suspect fired a shot and struck […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
actionnews5.com

Memphis Humane Society overwhelmed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Humane Society is now at capacity. The non-profit said they have been taking in a lot of animals, including strays and puppies and kittens from pets that have not been spayed or neutered. The shelter said it is unable to take in any extra...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
localmemphis.com

Officer expected to recover following Hickory Hill Square shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police officer has been shot after an armed party domestic call at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at 5932 Hickory Hill Square, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers were attempting to detain a male suspect when that suspect reportedly fired a shot that struck an officer, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy