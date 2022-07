If you are a film fanatic or even just a casual movie-watcher then you should know who James Caan is. The legendary actor played Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and he was even given an Oscar nomination for his role. He also starred in films like Thief, Elf, and a whole host of others. His work made him one of the most respected actors in the world, and there is no doubt that fans loved it whenever he was on screen.

