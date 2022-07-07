ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Lefty Mushinski Struggles in First Rehab Outing

By Kenny Van Doren
 3 days ago

Left-handed reliever Parker Mushinski didn't record an out in his rehab assignment Wednesday for Triple-A Sugar Land.

The Houston Astros sent Parker Mushinski on a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, scheduling him to follow starter Hunter Brown. Mushinski, who was placed on the 15-day injured list June 7, didn't record an out over the 20 pitches he threw.

Relieving Brown to open the top of the sixth inning, Mushinski surrendered a solo homer to El Paso Chihuahuas' Eguy Rosario on a 1-1 count. Rosario's 375-foot home run was crushed at 97.8 mph off the bat on an 89.4 mph four-seamer. The lefty then yielded a blooping 69.4 mph single to Brett Sullivan before walking Kyle Martin on four pitches.

In a jam early, Mushinski would face only one more batter, working a full count to Luis Liberato. Manager Mickey Storey gave the lefty the hook with a full count, handing the ball to righty John Olczak.

Olczak walked Liberato, crediting the base runner to Mushinski. Walking in one of Mushinski's bequeathed runners, Olczak ended the damage with two strikeouts and a pop out for Mushinski — who was tacked with two earned runs.

Mushinski threw nine of his 20 pitches for strikes, mixing in nine sliders, eight four-seam fastballs and three curveballs. According to Baseball Savant, the lefty flashed an extra 4.2 mph on his slider compared to his yearly average of 79.4 mph, but saw his average four-seam fastball velocity down nearly two mph.

There are no reports as of yet on Mushinski's next step.

