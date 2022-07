I didn't realize how lucky I was to watch it roll in from our 11th story building with no obstructions to the view (u/dec7td) I was living in Phx and working with a lot of software devs from India when this happened…and the pictures were so stunning it made the local news in India…and the guys were all asking me what it was like and if my family was safe, etc. (u/RogerRabbit1234)

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO