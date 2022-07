LAWRENCEVILLE – Allison Thomas, 1st Lieutenant, Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department, submitted the report for May to the Lawrenceville Town Council. Volunteers responded to 28 calls, 2 calls were within the town limits and 26 calls were outside of the town limits. Also of the call total 21 calls were within Lawrenceville Fire 1st Due, with 7 calls being mutual aid to other agencies. Approximately 88 man-hours were expended. The types of calls were: motor vehicle crashes with injuries – 6, motor vehicle crashes without injuries – 3, structure fire – 1, vehicle fire – 1, brush fire – 2, false alarm – 5, hazmat – 1, gas smell – 1, lift assist – 1, and disregard – 7.

