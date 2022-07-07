ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccination site at Military Circle in Norfolk temporarily closed due to lapse in funding

By Noble Brigham, The Virginian-Pilot
Dr. Pat Raymond administers the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Lauren Firestone at vaccination clinic inside the former Macy's department store at Military Circle mall Thursday afternoon March 25, 2021. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The Virginia Department of Health closed its Military Circle mall vaccination site in Norfolk suddenly on Thursday. It’s a temporary shutdown, the department said in a news release.

The closure is the result of “an unexpected funding change” for the Pharmacy Precision Clinic program, which resulted in the department pausing that project, according to the news release. PPC paid pharmacies, working with local health districts, to give people free COVID-19 vaccines. The PPC program funded the Norfolk mall site.

“This program has proven vital in providing COVID-19 vaccinations in various neighborhoods in partnership with community-based organizations,” the release said.

The health department is looking for other sources of funding. It intends to restart community vaccinations when it can find the money. The news release did not provide a timeline for reopening the site and a department spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Virginia residents can find additional COVID-19 vaccination sites through the state health department’s website .

Noble Brigham, noble.brigham@virginiamedia.com

