12 Luxe Skincare Deals You Can Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

When it comes to battery storage, I can (admittedly) be a bit haphazard. Typically, I toss them into a drawer and forget about them until I actually need a few, at which point I then have to search for them again. I've never really considered getting a battery organizer, but I can see how they would be extremely helpful, especially when it comes to having a dedicated place for all my batteries that didn't involve rifling through my drawers at all. One organizer that's racked up over 43,000 five-star reviews on Amazon is the Ontel Battery Daddy, a storage case that not only holds your batteries but also makes sure they're still in working condition, too.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO