Golf: Todd Duncan punches ticket to 103rd WV Amateur

Todd Duncan tees off last July during day 1 of the Mountain State Golf Classic in Grandview. (F. Brian Ferguson/Lootpress)

Parkersburg – Former Shady Spring two-time Class AA state champion golfer, and current member of the WVU golf team, Todd Duncan punched his ticket Tuesday to the 103rd WV Amateur Championship.

Battling a two-hour rain delay at Parkersburg Country Club, Duncan fired a one-under par 72 to tie Tad Tomblin of Alum Creek for co-Medalist honors.

Duncan bested a field of 34 golfers vying for nine spots by making 13 pars and three birdies versus just two bogeys.

The Amateur Championship will be played July 31 – August 3 at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 95 times in the past 102 years.

Duncan was looking to also earn a qualifying spot in the 116th Southern Amateur Championship being played July 13-16 on Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, GA.

His round of 71 left him one shot back of his Mountaineer teammate, Trent Tipton, for the lone automatic qualifying spot that was up for grabs. Duncan did secure the first Alternate position and could still make the prestigious field if a player is forced to withdraw.