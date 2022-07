The Washoe County Sheriff's Office celebrated the retirement of Chief Deputy Greg Herrera after 29 years of service to the community. According to the Sheriff's Office, Chief Deputy Herrera began his service with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in 1994 as a deputy sheriff. Throughout his career he held a variety of assignments in all three bureaus: Detention, Operations, and Administration.

