Premier League

Manchester United players train at Carrington in last chance to impress new boss Erik ten Hag before pre-season tour... as Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho are put through their paces ahead of Thailand trip

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester United's stars have been spotted in training ahead of their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

The Red Devils took to the Carrington pitches as they prepare to kick-off their pre-season and face rivals Liverpool on July 12th at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand's capital.

Though there was no Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation over an exit, a number of United players including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane were all seen back in Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0IY8_0gXxIL6A00
Donny van de Beek (left) and Axel Tuanzebe are put through their paces during training
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpXd0_0gXxIL6A00
New boss Erik ten Hag watches on from the sidelines ahead of United's pre-season tour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIn4r_0gXxIL6A00
Jadon Sancho will be hoping to improve on his debut season at Old Trafford with ten Hag

Each and every player will be looking to impress new boss Erik ten Hag, with opportunities up for grabs to those who perform well in pre-season.

The former Ajax boss made his first foray into the summer window earlier this week after United completed Tyrell Malacia's transfer from Feyenoord worth £12.9million plus another £1.7m in add-ons.

The 22-year-old has kickstarted the Red Devils' spending - with Brentford's Christian Eriksen expected to sign on a free deal after his contract came to an end with the London side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uZxG_0gXxIL6A00
Marcus Rashford needs to impress this year if he wants a place in England's World Cup squad 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02oKsD_0gXxIL6A00
Aaron Wan-Bissaka will want to solidify his place as ten Hag's first-choice right-back 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHusl_0gXxIL6A00
Raphael Varane is preparing for his second season with United since his move from Spain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7g9l_0gXxIL6A00
Anthony Martial (left) and Amad Diallo were both present after returning from respective loans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wogOv_0gXxIL6A00

The Red Devils Erik ten Hag's side will travel to Bangkok, Melbourne and Perth before heading to Oslo, Norway for their pre-season preparations this year.

The Red Devils will then head to the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground to take on local A-League team Melbourne Victory on July 15th and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on July 19th.

To round things off in Australia, the team will travel to Perth to take on Aston Villa on July 23rd at the Optus Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HmSW_0gXxIL6A00
United will travel to Bangkok, Melbourne and Perth for their pre-season preparations

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

