WNBA All-Star 2022: Ariel Atkins to participate in 3-Point Contest

By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins will participate in the three point contest for All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Atkins is making 37.7 percent of her threes (49-of-130) this season and is one of the better three point markswomen...

ESPN

WNBA All-Star 2022: Best looks from Friday's orange carpet

WNBA players have dazzled all season long with their wardrobe combinations, so it's no surprise the exceptional attire continued at the league's orange carpet event during All-Star Weekend. The stars of "The W" took center stage in Chicago on Friday as a number of players wore eye-catching apparel. There were...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Chicago hosts the WNBA All-Star game this weekend

The WNBA All-Star Game comes to Wintrust Arena this weekend. Why it matters: The defending champion Chicago Sky host the entire league for a weekend of festivities showcasing not just the arena and team, but our whole basketball-obsessed city. State of play: The Sky are well represented in Sunday afternoon's...
CHICAGO, IL

