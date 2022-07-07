WNBA All-Star 2022: Ariel Atkins to participate in 3-Point Contest
By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
3 days ago
Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins will participate in the three point contest for All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Atkins is making 37.7 percent of her threes (49-of-130) this season and is one of the better three point markswomen...
On Thursday morning, Devonte' Graham was arrested for DWI in North Carolina according to TMZ. The 27-year-old point guard has been in the NBA for the last four seasons after a stellar career in college for the Kansas Jayhawks. He played for the Charlotte Hornets in the first three seasons,...
On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers officially signed five-time NBA All-Star John Wall. Wall was one of best players in the entire NBA just a few years ago, but he has dealt with injuries that slowed him down. After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Washington...
CHICAGO -- As she played in her final WNBA All-Star Game Sunday, Seattle guard Sue Bird wanted anyone watching to know where the hearts and minds of the league's players were: with Phoenix center Brittney Griner. Every All-Star wore jerseys with Griner's name and No. 42 for the second half of Sunday's game at Wintrust Arena.
NEW YORK (AP) — A year after Shohei Ohtani became baseball’s first two-way All-Star, the Los Angeles Angels sensation did it again. Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Pitchers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes made the AL team from the Yankees along with catcher Jose Trevino, giving New York six All-Stars for the first time since 2011. Outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were elected to start. Defending AL champion Houston has five All-Stars, with pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, outfielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Yordan Álvarez selected along with starting second baseman Jose Altuve. Álvarez went on the injured list Sunday because of right hand inflammation.
Jerry West's pick is in - Michael Jordan is his favorite player of all-time. Mr. Logo revealed his pick while attending Summer League games this Saturday night. "Probably my favorite player of all-time was Michael Jordan," he said. "A lot of other incredible players I know and frankly been involved with. But to me he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player."
Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum had a performance to forget during Saturday’s 3-point shooting contest, during which she finished dead last with just 14 makes. After Allie Quigley snatched her WNBA record fourth 3-point shooting title, Plum quickly shifted her focus to Sunday’s All-Star Game. And she balled out. Plum tied a WNBA record […]
Former longtime NBA referee and NC A&T great Hugh Evans died on Friday morning. He was 81 years old and a member of the 2022 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The news was first reported by ESPN. Evans, a 2002 inductee into the NC A&T Sports...
WNBA players have dazzled all season long with their wardrobe combinations, so it's no surprise the exceptional attire continued at the league's orange carpet event during All-Star Weekend. The stars of "The W" took center stage in Chicago on Friday as a number of players wore eye-catching apparel. There were...
The WNBA All-Star Game comes to Wintrust Arena this weekend. Why it matters: The defending champion Chicago Sky host the entire league for a weekend of festivities showcasing not just the arena and team, but our whole basketball-obsessed city. State of play: The Sky are well represented in Sunday afternoon's...
