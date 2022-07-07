ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lionel Messi's heir, future England superstars and the next Pele! As Karamoko Dembele leaves Celtic to join mid-table French side Brest, which other 'wonderkids' failed to live up to their early hype?

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

When he first burst onto the scene at Celtic, a 16-year-old Karamoko Dembele appeared destined for great things.

The silky teenage winger offered Hoops fans a promising glimpse into the future straight from the off, leaving them on the edge of their seats in his early appearances and exciting the club's coaching staff.

As a result, in October 2019 he was even named by French publication L'Equipe as one of six 'outstanding young players set to revolutionise the game' alongside now-Barcelona regular Ansu Fati. But less than three years later Dembele has left Celtic on a free transfer and signed for mid-table French club Brest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hx9kw_0gXxHj7h00
Karamoko Dembele was tipped to 'revolutionise football' when he burst onto the Celtic scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ie62_0gXxHj7h00
 But after joining Brest on a free transfer he could go down as another wonderkid gone wrong

After initially showing signs of a superstar in the making the England U18 ace has departed through the back door at Parkhead without any fuss whatsoever, meaning he is now on course to join a long list of potential wonderkids gone wrong.

So which other young breakthrough stars failed to live up to the hype? Sportsmail has taken a look back at six players who went downhill after electric starts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHNTd_0gXxHj7h00
Freddy Adu is the poster boy of breakthrough stars who failed to live up to the hype

Freddy Adu

The poster boy of failed wonderkids, Adu first signed a professional contract with D.C United at the tender age of 14, making him the youngest ever American sports star at the time, and shortly after became the youngest goalscorer in MLS history when he got off the mark.

After getting off to a strong start with the club and even being nominated for the 2005 FIFPRO Young Player of the Year award, a prize won in the end by Wayne Rooney, he was even dubbed 'the next Pele' by some in the game.

Football Manager fanatics will certainly be familiar with the No 10, who had the potential to go on and become a superstar in the '06 and '07 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tifz_0gXxHj7h00
Adu became the youngest ever pro US sports star when he joined D.C United at the age of 14 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQVmf_0gXxHj7h00
The Football Manager legend even enjoyed a trial with Manchester United back in 2006

Unfortunately, Adu never managed to replicate his Football Manager success in the real world, despite the fact he enjoyed a trial at Manchester United in 2006.

He first swapped D.C United for Real Salt Lake at the end of 2006 and then embarked on a downward spiral, spending the next 14 years as a journeyman in Portugal, France, Turkey, Serbia and Finland.

The highlight of Adu's career saw him land a £2million move to Benfica in 2007, but after making 14 appearances for the Portuguese club he was loaned out to various sides before heading back to the MLS in 2011.

In what looks to have been the final chapter of his story, the next Pele, now 33, was most recently on Swedish club Osterlen FF's books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnldI_0gXxHj7h00
But in the end Adu became a worldwide journeyman who never fulfilled his early potential

Ravel Morrison

Legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson certainly knew a thing or two when it came to young talent. To this day the club's famous Class of 92 remains one of the greatest batches of academy graduates in world football.

So, any man who picked out David Beckham and Ryan Giggs as fresh-faced teenagers should be taken at their word. And when a 14-year-old Morrison was coming through the United ranks, Ferguson described him as the best young player he had ever seen at that age. Some statement.

After emerging as a potential Old Trafford superstar the midfielder eventually penned professional terms on his 17th birthday, before making his senior debut in a 2010 League Cup win over Wolves.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand has since claimed that Paul Pogba, who became the world's most expensive player when he returned to the club in 2016, even used to look up to Morrison and 'idolise him'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTqcq_0gXxHj7h00
Legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson (R) rated Ravel Morrison highly (L)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7IrX_0gXxHj7h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDEEp_0gXxHj7h00
Morrison impressed Ferguson so much that he described him as one of the best young players he had ever seen at Old Trafford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xnFA_0gXxHj7h00
Rio Ferdinand also claimed Paul Pogba (second from right) used to look up to the midfielder

However, a series of off-field problems eventually derailed his progress at the club, meaning he only went on to make three first-team appearances before joining West Ham in January 2012.

It was from this point that Morrison's fortunes plummeted, as following a string of loan spells and more controversy in his personal life - when he was charged and later cleared of assaulting a former girlfriend and her mother - he struggled to justify the billing from Fergie at West Ham and left for Lazio in 2015 having made just 24 appearances.

The last seven years of his career have been spent in Mexico, Sweden, Holland and back in England's second tier, yet at the end of the previous season he was released by Derby.

During Morrison's appearance on his FIVE YouTube channel last year, Ferdinand revealed Ferguson felt his beloved prospect was simply 'beaten by his background'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oeAUx_0gXxHj7h00
But Morrison has since enjoyed stints abroad and in England's second tier after going downhill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVJXV_0gXxHj7h00
At the end of the previous season Ferguson's beloved prospect was released by Derby County

Alexandre Pato

Big things were expected of the 17-year-old when AC Milan forked out £20million to prise him away from Brazilian club Internacional in August 2007, and when he was finally eligible to represent the club professionally four months later he hit the ground running.

Pato quickly began to set Serie A alight, scoring 26 goals in his first 54 appearances for Milan and in the process surfacing as one of the most talented youngsters world football had to offer at that time.

In his fourth season at the San Siro, the lightning-fast forward bagged 14 goals in 25 league matches as the Rossoneri became champions again - but his fall from grace would shortly follow.

Amid a host of injury problems, Pato only went on to make another 15 Serie A outings in his final two campaigns with Milan, and having seemingly lost the yard of pace that set him apart from the rest the club allowed him to head back to Brazil and sign for Corinthians in 2013.

He initially flourished back in his home country, registering 17 goals in 62 games for Corinthians before bettering that with a return of 38 goals in 98 games for Sao Paulo, though a failed loan switch to Chelsea in 2016 proved truly how far he had digressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTDPY_0gXxHj7h00
Alexandre Pato seemed a breathtaking young talent when he burst onto the scene at AC Milan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mu24R_0gXxHj7h00
The pacey Brazilian forward registered 26 goals in his first 54 appearances as a Milan player
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8ojt_0gXxHj7h00
But his eventual fall from grace is defined by a bizarre six-month loan spell at Chelsea in 2016

Pato's mysterious six-month spell at Stamford Bridge, where he made a mere two appearances and scored from the penalty spot, remains one of the most bizarre transfers in Premier League history.

The former Milan phenomenon signed for Villarreal that summer, where again he struggled in the final third, and has since spent his time in China, America and back in Brazil.

Cherno Samba

The ultimate Championship Manager wonderkid, Samba was initially signed by Millwall at the age of 13 after scoring 132 goals in 32 matches for his school team in Blackheath, London.

During his time in the Lions' academy setup, the Gambia-born forward's remarkable technique with the ball at his feet began to catch the eye of a number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Samba possessed such incredible talent, in fact, that he even kept Wayne Rooney out of the England Under-17s lineup at one stage of his career.

The man himself claims Liverpool were prepared to pay £2million to sign him in his early days at Millwall, only for the latter to turn down their request to pay £1million upfront and a further £1million in instalments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGBer_0gXxHj7h00
Cherno Samba joined Millwall at the age of 13 after netting 132 goals in 32 games for his school
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ib91K_0gXxHj7h00
The talented striker even kept Wayne Rooney out of England's Under-17 team at one stage

During an interview with The Guardian in 2018, he even revealed Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen got in touch to try and lure him to Anfield.

'After I’d been to Melwood, I was on the bus with my mates and my phone rang. It was Michael Owen,' he said. 'I tried to shush my mates, saying: "It’s Michael Owen," and they were like: "Shut up." So I put him on loud speaker. The whole bus went quiet.

'He said it would be great if I came to Liverpool. I couldn’t breathe when I came off the phone and I remember thinking: "This is happening."

Unfortunately for Samba, his dream move to Liverpool never materialised, and after leaving Millwall for Spanish second-tier club Cadiz in 2004 he spent the next 11 years in Finland, Greece and Norway before retiring due to injury at the age of 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPp5M_0gXxHj7h00
But when a potential move to Liverpool collapsed, Samba's career went on a downward spiral

Michael Johnson

At the end of his superb breakthrough season at Manchester City in 2007/08, it would have been inconceivable to anyone who had the pleasure of watching a teenage Johnson play that he would only make another 19 professional appearances.

During the campaign in question he developed a reputation as one of England's brightest talents, with then-City boss Sven Goran Eriksson touting him as a future star for the national side on the back of some mature displays in the middle of the park.

Champions League winner Dietmar Hamann was also wowed by his 'innate understanding of the game', while there were rumours that Liverpool were weighing up a potential £12million bid for him.

Instead, Johnson's rapid decline at the Etihad, largely caused by injury, represents one of English football's saddest stories.

After picking up where he left off at the start of the 2008/08 season, a recurrence of an abdominal problem kept the youngster out of action for almost a year. And when he returned, Johnson continually suffered injury after injury before City decided to loan him out to Leicester in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ed3n_0gXxHj7h00
Michael Johnson was touted as a future England star during his breakthrough year at Man City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEamE_0gXxHj7h00
The City midfielder earned plenty of plaudits and looked on course for a superb career
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqBzH_0gXxHj7h00
But after countless injury problems and a battle with mental-health problems he retired age 24

That short stint came to an end when he sustained yet another knock, with Leicester deciding to send him back to Manchester earlier than planned, and with both injuries and mental-health issues disrupting his career Johnson hung up his boots at the age of 24.

City manager Roberto Mancini said at the time: 'A guy with a big talent – I am sad for him'.

Bojan Krkic

It's fair to say there aren't many tags in world football that bring more pressure than being dubbed 'the next Lionel Messi'. But that's exactly the label that was bestowed on Bojan when he came through Barcelona's legendary La Masia academy in 2006.

The 16-year-old's skill, balance and speed - plus with a similar haircut, which helped - meant comparisons with Messi were inevitable as he began generating attention in Catalonia.

The future looked bright for him at Barca early on, with a mind-blowing tally of over 850 goals scored for their youth teams by the age of 16 making him the next big thing at the Nou Camp.

And his first three years in the senior ranks justified the hype, as he got off the mark with 32 goals in his first 126 appearances for his boyhood club - having broken Messi's record as their youngest ever La Liga player at 17 years and 19 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCDmY_0gXxHj7h00
Bojan was labelled the next Lionel Messi when he emerged from Barcelona's academy in 2006
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktKYt_0gXxHj7h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpJWA_0gXxHj7h00
He made a strong start to his career at the Nou Camp, scoring 32 goals in 126 games

Then-manager Frank Rijkaard described him as a 'treasure' for Barca, yet when Pep Guardiola replaced the latter Bojan was eventually offloaded to Roma on the back of a mediocre 2010/11 campaign in which he scored a mere seven goals.

Unbeknown to him at the time, the 21-year-old would then suffer a baffling downward spiral which even included a five-year spell in both England's top and second tier with Stoke.

After struggling for form at Roma he returned to Barca in 2013 and was immediately loaned out to Ajax, where he failed to impress again.

It was then that the Spanish club flogged him to Stoke, where he spent five years before enjoying brief stints in Germany, America and Spain again with Alaves.

Now, 16 years after being heralded as Messi's heir at the Nou Camp, a 31-year-old Bojan plies his trade in Japan with Vissel Kobe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0BMB_0gXxHj7h00
But after being sold by Pep Guardiola in 2011 he suffered a fall from grace which included a five-year spell in England with Stoke



