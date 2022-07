An Arizona family has been without answers for a year. On the morning of June 23, 2021, 25-year-old Daniel Robinson was seen leaving for work. Daniel worked as a geologist and worked in Buckeye. That same day, he was last seen driving away from the worksite and heading toward Sun Valley Parkway. On July 19th, Robinson’s car was found. The blue 2017 Jeep Renegade was discovered in a remote part of the desert just a few miles from his worksite.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO