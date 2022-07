According to the Marine Stewardship Council, the number of fish oil supplements in the U.S. featuring the MSC-certified label grew 44% in the past five years. As more consumers prioritize purchasing environmentally friendly fish and krill oil dietary supplements, leading sustainability certifier the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC; Washington, DC) reports that usage of its MSC-certified label is growing. In June, MSC said that the number of fish oil supplements in the U.S. featuring the MSC-certified label indicating sustainability grew 44% in the past five years.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO