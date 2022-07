ELIZABETHTON — An old lot in downtown Elizabethton that once held the bus station has been vacant for many years. But that seems to be changing with new ownership. While the owners make plans for the best use of the property, it has not been standing idle throughout the week. On Thursdays the lot is transformed. Project Move’s Chasity Thompson said it becomes “a social street food park and artisan hub” and “is a special place where families and friends can gather to roam around for trade and foods.”

