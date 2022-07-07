ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal's new £45m signing Gabriel Jesus has revealed that Edu sold him on the club's project, as the Brazilian forward is keen 'to win everything' and emulate Gunners legend Thierry Henry

Gabriel Jesus has revealed that Edu played a huge part in him swapping Premier League champions Manchester City for Arsenal this summer.

The Brazilian forward joined the Gunners for £45million on a five-year contract to help bolster Mikel Arteta's squad ahead of their return to European football this season.

Arsenal's technical director and fellow Brazilian Edu was influential in helping the north London outfit beat off numerous clubs to the signature of the 25-year-old by convincing him on the club's project.

Gabriel Jesus (right) has revealed that Edu (left) played a huge part in him joining Arsenal 
The Brazilian forward joined the Gunners for £45million on a five-year contract this summer

'In my life, I always liked projects,' Jesus revealed in an exclusive interview with Goal.

'When Edu came to talk to me, I was so happy with the ideas of the club. The way they want to go, the things they want to do.

'Then I was pretty sure I would come to Arsenal. But after I talked to Mikel, I was 100 per cent sure. Because I trust in him. Because I trust in this big club. And I trust in myself and the players as well.

'There is a lot of talent here. Very good players. And young players. Like me, I'm still young. So everyone is together in this. Like a family. That is what I want.'

The move also reunites him with Arteta, who worked with him while he was assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Man City.

The move also reunites him with Mikel Arteta, who worked with him while he was assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City previously

Jesus added: 'I have already worked with Mikel, so I I know his ideas a little bit. I know the way he wants to play. I think it is quite similar to Pep Guardiola and I think that fits well. I've come to try to help the guys and I'll try to learn with them as well. As a family.

'I am so happy with the group. It was good to see everyone when I joined the club for the first day.

'It is a big family here. We are going to play well, train well and at the end of the season, I am pretty sure, we are going to win something.'

Jesus was part of a winning machine at City, earning four Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup during his five-and-a-half year spell at the Etihad.

Jesus won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup during his time at City

But he does not want to stop winning trophies and insists he wants to help Arsenal lift silverware.

'I want to win something. Win trophies. Like everybody here at Arsenal. That is the only way to make myself a name in the history of this big club.

'It is a big club with a big project. When Edu explained to me what they want for the future, I was so excited to join Arsenal because I love the project.

'I want to win trophies. I want to win everything.'

Jesus grew up idolising Frenchman and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, but as he now prepares to follow in his footsteps, the Brazilian wants to write his own success story at the club.

Brazilian Jesus grew up idolising Frenchman and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (pictured)
Henry wants to write his own success story at the club, rather than try to be legend Henry

'When you say Arsenal, you mean Thierry Henry,' Jesus said. 'Thierry is unique, he is one of the greatest players ever.

'But I don't want to be the new Thierry Henry. I want to make myself a name in this club's history.

'I will be there: 90 minutes per game in the box, trying to score, trying to help. Not only with goals, also with assists. Covering the ball. Running, in my style. Never stop.

'Helping my team, helping my team-mates. Yeah, that's me.'

