Colorado State

Forecasters hold outlook for 2022 hurricane season steady -Colorado State

 3 days ago

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Forecasters at Colorado State University on Thursday held steady the number of hurricanes they expect to appear in the Atlantic during 2022. In an update to their closely watched outlook, Colorado State meteorologists said they continue to forecast 10 hurricanes, of which five are expected to be major with...

GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Bonnie May Be the First Hurricane of Summer 2022

Tropical storms are no laughing matter, especially if you live along the water. In addition to high winds, they can bring torrential rain, and even flash foods. And since hurricane season started earlier this month, coastal U.S. residents in particular are nervous about summer 2022's Tropical Storm Bonnie. After making...
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Season In July: Gulf of Mexico, West Atlantic Are Places To Watch

July brings slightly more hurricanes and tropical storms to the west Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. The area where tropical development occurs expands eastward and northward. The second month of hurricane season has produced a few notable storms. Atlantic hurricane season is usually still slow in July, but there is...
UPI News

Hurricane Bonnie weakens to tropical storm over eastern Pacific

July 8 (UPI) -- Hurricane Bonnie weakened into a tropical storm while traversing the eastern Pacific on Friday after completing a rare crossover from the southern Caribbean earlier this week. The center of now-Tropical Storm Bonnie was located about 825 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California...
natureworldnews.com

Populated Area in Australia Gets Flooded with Nearly a Year's Worth of Rain

Australian national authorities have announced a global catastrophe after areas in the nation's military east get almost a year's supply of precipitation in only just couple nights. Australian City Experiences Extreme Downpours. Roadways in prominent metro areas as well as the wider countryside have transformed into streams, and AccuWeather climatologists...
wfit.org

Atlantic waters remain quiet in spite of hurricane season ramping up

More than a month has passed since the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season and a hostile environment could briefly limit tropical development through mid-July. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting its seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season this year in the Atlantic Basin. On average, the first-named system of the season is named by June 20th. Nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, Tropical Storm Alex developed just east of the Florida coast after dumping nearly a foot of rainfall on portions of South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One. Nearly one month later on July 1st, Tropical Storm Bonnie developed in the southern Caribbean and made headlines for completing a rare crossover into the Pacific Basin. The third-named system of the season, Colin, became a tropical storm less than 24 hours later off the South Carolina coast. Based on the 1991 to 2020 climate period, Colin should have formed closer to early August and not early July. While the Atlantic may be off to a seemingly early start this year, it may not feel like it to some based on when the first-named system developed.
