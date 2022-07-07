ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR U.S. SENATE GAINS ENDORSEMENT FROM NINE STATE REPUBLICANS

State officials announced earlier today that the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania Governor gained endorsement by nine...

PA BUDGET SIGNED INTO LAW

The Pennsylvania Budget passed the Senate on Friday and was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf last night. The budget approved by both the state House and Senate represents a 2.9% increase in spending, but it remains $500 million less than what Governor Wolf had originally proposed in February when he made his budget address. It includes a transfer of $2.1 billion to the state’s rainy day fund, and increases in spending for basic and college education. One of the big things that both sides agreed on was a reduction in the Corporate Net Income Tax rate from 9.99% to 8.99%, with a plan to reduce it in phases to 4.99% by 2031, which is designed to attract more businesses to the state.
STATE BUDGET GAINS SENATE APPROVAL, NOW HEADS TO GOV. WOLF’S DESK

The state budget of more than $45 billion is one step closer to full passage after garnering approval by the PA Senate earlier today. The Senate passed the budget by a 47-to-3 vote and it is being described as one that Pennsylvania has not seen before. It represents a 2.9 percent increase in spending and includes an increase in education spending by $7.05 billion. Other areas include $45 million for election integrity and administration, a $75 million increase to the State System of Higher Education’s General Fund, and the spending of one-time federal funds for mental health access and resources, repairs and development in state Parks and Forests, and lastly $50 million in federal relief funds for gun violence investigation and prosecution.
PA HOUSE APPROVES BUDGET BILL

On Thursday, the PA House of Representatives approved a budget of over $45 billion for the fiscal year that started last Friday. The budget is being described as one that Pennsylvania has not seen, as while it increases spending in many sectors, it will also save money to help the state out during an economic downturn. The budget would include an $850 million increase in K-12 spending, bringing it to a total of $7.08 billion for basic education. Other areas include $45 million for election integrity and administration, a $75 million increase to the State System of Higher Education’s General Fund, and the spending of one-time federal funds for mental health access and resources, repairs and development in Pennsylvania Parks and Forests, and $50 million in federal relief funds for gun violence investigation and prosecution.
