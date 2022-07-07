Season Record Prediction Released by NewArena.com

Rhyne Howard is the new player on the block, but she looked anything but out of place in her first All-Star Game. During Sunday afternoon’s 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, the Atlanta Dream rookie shared the floor with the rest of the league’s top talents where she finished with 13 points on 5-9 shooting in a little over 15 minutes of action. Howard, who suited up for Team Wilson, played the second-fewest amount of minutes among her teammates, but still managed to stuff the stat sheet. The former Kentucky Wildcat added five rebounds, four assists, and one steal to her line while shooting 3-7 from beyond the arc.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO