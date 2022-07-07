ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Giant African Land Snail Invades Pasco County

By Read Shepherd
 3 days ago
State agricultural officials are once again faced with the task of eradicating one of the most invasive species they've ever seen----the Giant African Land Snail.

It can consume as many as 500 different plants, can eat the paint or stucco off a house, and is a health threat to humans and animals because of the rat lungwom parasite it carries, which can cause meningitis. About a thousand have been spotted in Pasco County, and Commissioner Nikki Fried says if you see one, don't touch it. "Most importantly, *do not eat them*," Fried said. "This is not a snail to be put on butter and oil and garlic. This is not something you want to touch. Not something you want to eat."

Eradication will take some time, and in fact, won't be considered complete until two *years* after the last live specimen has been collected.

The state of Florida has dealt with this land snail twice in the past---in 1975, and again in 2021.

photo: Getty Images

