ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

North Dakota's abortion clinic sues to block trigger ban

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqfqQ_0gXx9oDB00
Abortion North Dakota (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

North Dakota's sole abortion clinic filed a lawsuit in state court Thursday seeking to block a trigger law banning abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Red River Women's Clinic argues that the ban violates the rights to life, safety and happiness guaranteed by the state constitution that protect the right to abortion. It said the ban also infringes on the right to liberty because it “deprives patients of the ability to control decisions about their families and their health.”

The North Dakota lawsuit is just the latest litigation to take aim at restrictions on abortions after the Supreme Court said the procedure was no longer protected by the U.S. Constitution.

The suit also questions Attorney General Drew Wrigley's statement that the ban would take effect July 28. The clinic argued that the Supreme Court released its opinion on June 24 but has not yet issued its judgment, which it said is a necessary step to trigger the state ban. The clinic said the high court typically takes that step at least 25 days after the opinion.

In certifying the closure date, Wrigley said “there’s not any ambiguity” in the Supreme Court decision. Wrigley did not immediately return messages Thursday seeking comment.

Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the Red River Women’s Clinic in downtown Fargo, has said the facility would move across the river to Moorhead, Minnesota, if necessary but she would explore every legal option to keep it open in North Dakota.

“We have faced relentless attacks from North Dakota lawmakers who have long wanted us gone," Kromenaker said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “But we will fight this draconian ban like the other outrageous bans and restrictions that came before it.”

“In the meantime, we will keep our doors open to provide abortion care to patients who need us," she said.

Wrigley and Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick are named as defendants. Burdick did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

___

For AP’s full coverage of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, go to https://apnews.com/hub/abortion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvrr.com

Tensions rise at abortion rally at Fargo City Hall

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The rally didn’t escalate to violence but protesters mixed words on the front lines. There were several speakers from state legislators to community leaders. The message was they aren’t done fighting and they will continue to push for legalized abortion in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Edibles Now Legal In Minnesota. North Dakotans Run For The Border

Now, how to explain to voters you just weren't paying attention. Conservative Minnesota lawmakers are now scrambling to come up with a reason that THC edibles are flying off the shelves throughout Minnesota. It seems the THC legalization was part of an omnibus bill that was hundreds of pages long. So the back-pedaling is sounding a lot like this from the Washington Post.
MINNESOTA STATE
AG Week

Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Wrigley
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota Close To Leading The Nation In Highest Energy Cost

Energy. North Dakota makes so much of it...because we use so much of it. Our buddies at WalletHub are at it again. WalletHub is a site that loves crunching numbers. In college statistics classes things for me got foggy very fast. But statistics aggregators will tell you the real truth is always going to lie in the numbers. You don't have to be at the top in every category to be top overall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KAAL-TV

President Biden approves disaster declaration for Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - Friday, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Minnesota following severe weather from May 8 to May 13, 2022. Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Michelle Duppong lived a simple, yet extraordinary life. A life that has led the Diocese of Bismarck to open an investigation into canonization. Michelle grew up on a farm near Haymarsh, N.D. She was called to work with the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) and was placed at the University of Mary to work as a missionary.
BISMARCK, ND
willmarradio.com

Minnesota flags at half-staff

(St. Paul, MN) -- Flags are lowered to half-staff in Minnesota through sunset Sunday in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (AH'-bay). Sixty-seven-year-old Abe was fatally shot during a speech in Japan early Friday. Governor Walz says in his order, “Minnesota and Japan share an important friendship and longtime trade partnership. The First Lady and I are sending our deepest condolences to the people of Japan during this difficult time." Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The U S Constitution
KFYR-TV

Cloud seeding efforts underway in north and southwest North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has seen several storms this summer, which has provided more opportunities for cloud seeders. Following a dry 2021, officials with the state’s Atmospheric Resources Board say crews have been busy surveying potential storms in Williams, McKenzie, Mountrail, Bowman, and Slope Counties. While not every storm is suitable for seeding, officials say they have been able to seed some clouds this year, especially in southwest North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines. Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
newsdakota.com

Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota Remember Algae Can Be Quickly Fatal For Your Pet

When Facebook isn't trying to sell me a sectional sofa, it can also deliver heartbreaking stories. Stories that are shared in the hopes of helping readers avoid the tragedy others have endured. You may want to skip past the pictures to the information below. Extreme sadness alert. This get's real...
PETS
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy