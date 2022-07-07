ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two dead in crash during Tuesday storm

By Julia Kaye
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT RANDALL, S.D. (KELO.com) — Weather appears to be the blame for a crash west of Ft. Randall...

The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
AccuWeather

Woman captures the moment lightning strikes her husband's car

The bright bolt crashed to the ground mere feet from the camera, striking the pickup truck as it coasted down a Florida highway carrying the woman's husband and children. During a storm in Tampa, Florida, on July 1, Michaelle May Whalen decided that it would be a cool idea to try to get a video of the lightning as her family caravanned down the highway. Little did she know that the video she took would capture the lightning striking the truck in front of her, a truck that her husband and three children were in.
TAMPA, FL
State
South Dakota State
AccuWeather

Severe storm, flash flood risk to cover 2,000-mile stretch of US

The risk of violent thunderstorms continued Wednesday along a 2,000-mile-long zone from portions of Montana to the Carolinas, with flash flood warnings issued in locations where heavy downpours could unfold over potentially days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "Storms will continue to fire and turn severe along the northern and eastern rim...
MONTANA STATE

