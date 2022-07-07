Akron police: Stray bullet enters home, kills woman sitting on couch

The Struthers Police Department arrested a 15-year-old last month after he threatened to kill his father and revealed plans to target a synagogue and Black people. The police were alerted by the FBI June 17 that the teen was livestreaming when he made the threat against his father, who was asleep in the adjacent room. He was arrested at his home where two handguns and over 100 rounds of ammunition were collected as evidence.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO