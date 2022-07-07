ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron police: Stray bullet enters home, kills woman sitting on couch

Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A woman siting on a couch in her Ohio home on the Fourth of July was killed when a bullet came through a front window and stuck her in the head, authorities said. It's not...

Cleveland Jewish News

Youngstown-area teen arrested; planned to target synagogue

The Struthers Police Department arrested a 15-year-old last month after he threatened to kill his father and revealed plans to target a synagogue and Black people. The police were alerted by the FBI June 17 that the teen was livestreaming when he made the threat against his father, who was asleep in the adjacent room. He was arrested at his home where two handguns and over 100 rounds of ammunition were collected as evidence.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

CMBA seminar on assassinations, obscenity

The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association will sponsor a continuing legal education seminar that addresses issues including assassinations and obscenity, at venues throughout the city. The public seminar is from 2 to 5 p.m. July 14, beginning inside Garfield Memorial at Lakeview Cemetery at 12316 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. After a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kaplan, James

James Steven Kaplan 1947 - 2022 of Cleveland, Ohio. Jamie Kaplan passed away on June 30. He is predeceased by his parents, Leo Kaplan and Jane Portis Kaplan. He is survived by his sister, Karen Klein (Don Jacobson); nieces Lindsay Hrynio (Mike), Tamara Bowman (Cassidy), Marisa Miller (Matt); nephews Aaron Jacobson, Mitch Jacobson (Grace); great-nieces and nephews Scarlet, Andrew, Desmond, Sophia, Myles, Parker, Joey, Emersyn, Maxwell, Rider and Sawyer. He is also survived by his wonderful cat, Max, countless very dear friends, and people all over the planet lucky enough to have had Jamie as their teacher.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

At 100, Tucker US’ oldest practicing physician – with no sign of slowing down

It’s not every day one meets a neurologist who holds a Guinness World Record for being the oldest practicing doctor. But then Dr. Howard Tucker is no ordinary man. Tucker, who will turn 100 years old on July 10, teaches medical residents at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland. In his spare time, he takes on medical-legal expert witness work. With four children and 10 grandchildren, he’s also a family man with a sense of humor.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nubeigel in Cleveland Heights holds soft opening

Nubeigel, created by chef and baker Josh Admon, held a soft opening with kosher bagels, other baked goods and coffee last week at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. In a February interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, Admon said he decided to open a bagel shop because the product is inherently kosher itself. But, he wanted to make it clear that the shop being kosher isn’t its defining trait.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center to provide training sessions

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center will provide a training session from 1 to 3 p.m. July 11 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. A Zoom option will be available. The training will aim to create an understanding of symptoms of sexual trauma response and meaning...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hebrew Academy of Cleveland holds Mesiba Siddur

Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s annual Mesiba Siddur is a highlight for kindergartners who celebrate their mastery of Hebrew reading with the receipt of their first Siddur, or prayer book. This year five parallel classes and their families celebrated the milestone, one class at a time. Among those in attendance...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Napoli in spotlight at United Way event

On June 28, the hottest ticket in town was to see August “Augie” Napoli live and in person on stage at KeyBank State Theater in Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland. Of course, the audience wasn’t there to hear him sing or dance, but to give him a well-deserved round of applause as he concludes his six years of leading the United Way of Greater Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nosh Listings

Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our...
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Parker named director of Leadership Cleveland

Jolyn B. Parker has been named director of Leadership Cleveland, a program of Cleveland Leadership Center that empowers recognized and senior-level positional leaders to increase and advance their positive impact on Cleveland, according to a news release. She also will direct the LC2 Fellows program, in which Leadership Cleveland alumni engage in a project-based, outcome-driven civic engagement experience.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Book launch party for Fishman July 20

Author Rick Fishman of Beachwood will hold a book launch party from 7 to 9 p.m. July 20 at the Beachwood Community Center at 25225 Fairmount Blvd. According to a news release, Fishman’s book, “The Navajo Event” is a short, humorous, paranormal mystery that tells the tale of “a Navajo medicine man who heals a badly injured young woman in Columbus” and is a story that “offers a very unusual intermingling of Christian, Jewish and Navajo cultures.”
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Getting out in community can prove beneficial for seniors

Many seniors enjoy the occasional outing. Senior living facilities and services not only acknowledge this, but embrace it. Taking seniors out into the community and getting them out of their usual living spaces has many benefits for both their mental and physical well-being. Teresa Gregg, corporate director of life enrichment...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mandel JCC community open house July 10

The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free health and wellness open house for the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Attendees can use the facilities at no cost and individuals who become members during the open house will receive the rest of July for free.
BEACHWOOD, OH

