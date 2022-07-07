ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canastota, NY

‘Music in the Air’ at Theodore’s in Canastota

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANASTOTA — The Oneida-Canastota Christian Women’s Club Invites the public to their Music is in the Air...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

B Sharp offers free concert

UTICA — The final concert of the B Sharp Music Club’s 2022 season will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at Grace Episcopal Church, 6 Elizabeth St., Utica. The concert will feature a number of light classical works, along with music from shows, for voice and piano, interspersed with solos for piano and for violin. Performers are vocalists Mike McCormick, Leonarda Priore, Peter J. Costianes, and John Krause; pianists Hteemu Dee, Mary Holzhauer, John Krause, and Greg Unangst; and violinist Claire Wilcox.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boonville Concert Band to perform series of shows in Erwin Park

The Boonville Concert Band has announced several upcoming performances at the Lower Pavilion at Erwin Park, off of Route 12. The band, comprised of accomplished instrumentalists from a wide area surrounding Boonville, will play at 7 p.m. on the following Friday nights: July 15, July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Utica National Kids Run - July 9, 2022

Children and their loved ones participate in the Utica National Kids Run at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica on Saturday. The Kids Run was conducted virtually in 2020 and was postponed in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the 33rd year of the kids race.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — July 8, 2022

ADASEK — To Jared Adasek and Madison Bean, of Utica,. Rome Health, a daughter, Meline Iris. CORRIGAN — To Kevin Corrigan Jr. and Kriston Grande, of Yorkville, on Friday, July 1, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Liam Maverick. PARMETER — To Damon Parmeter and Nicole Matthie, of...
ROME, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Canastota, NY
Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Boilermaker starting line - July 10, 2022

Runners take off for the Boilermaker Road Race's 15k in Utica on Sunday, July 10. Whether locals running for fun or international stars competing for the top, everyone's happy to be back for a summertime tradition. To see more Daily Sentinel coverage of the 45th Boilermaker, visit: https://romesentinel.com/boilermaker45/
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 9, 2022

BATCHELDER — Virginia Elise (Gochee) Batchelder, of Natick, Mass., on June 29, 2022. Private services. Contributions to the MSCPA-Angell 350 S Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org. BLISS — Joyce W. Bliss, 96, of Barneveld, on July 6, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Monday at St. Leo &...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Mary J. (Guy) Pereto

Mary J. (Guy) Pereto, 86, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Bethany Gardens with her family by her side. She was born in Rome, NY, on August 15, 1935, a daughter of the late Richard and Mildred (Keller) Guy. Mary was raised and educated in Rome, where she attended Saint Aloysius Academy and Rome Free Academy. On October 23, 1965 she married Roger S. Pereto, the couple shared in a union that was blessed with more than fifty-five years of marriage, prior to Mr. Pereto’s passing on November 21, 2020. Mary was employed at Loblaws and Great American Grocery Stores in Rome. She loved crossword puzzles, cooking, going to the casino, and most of all spending time with her family.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Frankfort native relishes role of resident playwright

Kyle Bass was raised among the quaint ruralness of Frankfort, New York, on his father’s horse ranch. He’s now a prolific author – and the first resident playwright for Syracuse Stage – whose stories can take him anywhere. “Everything I do is directly attached to this...
FRANKFORT, NY
Romesentinel.com

MWPAI Arts Festival to be bigger and better than ever

UTICA — From art prints created by an actual steam roller to “smoke painting,” the annual Sidewalk Art Show and performances by local artists, this year’s Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute summer Arts Festival promises to be bigger than ever, featuring events and activities for the entire family.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local Somali Bantus celebrate Muslim holiday

NEW HARTFORD, NY - The Utica Somali Bantu community celebrated Eid al-Adha Saturday. The celebration took part in New Hartford’s Sherrill Brook Park and featured a very festive picnic with traditional Somali food and games. There was also plenty of music and dancing. Eid al-Adha is one of the...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sundaes on Tuesday at Boonville church

BOONVILLE — The Boonville Alliance Church is hosting Sundaes on Tuesday in July and August, starting at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Each week, there will be local performers singing outside on the Alliance stage (weather permitting ), as well as ice cream sundaes. Donations for both the entertainment and ice cream will be accepted.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Welsh church service July 17

REMSEN — French Road Church will hold its annual traditional Welsh church service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the church located at the corner of East Steuben and French roads. The service will be led by the Rev. Jay Williams of Augusta Presbyterian Church. A hymn sing...
REMSEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Harold E. Thompson

Harold E. Thompson, age 91, a longtime Oneida and Sherrill resident, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022, at his home where he was under hospice care. He was born on December 22, 1930, in Kirkville NY. The son of Amelia (Scott) and Don Reynolds and Harold Thompson, he grew up in Norwich, NY, and Cleveland, OH, graduating from West Tech High School in 1949. He enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War, where he served as a Corporal, stationed in Germany.
SHERRILL, NY
Romesentinel.com

Runners, spectators happy to have the Boilermaker back

UTICA — With the return of the Boilermaker Road Race to the streets of Utica, spectators were happy to have such a long-standing tradition back after its absence. Thanks to COVID-19, the Boilermaker Road Race was canceled in 2020 and held in October for 2021. Now it’s back where it belongs, and while area native John Amodio is happy to see it back, he admits it’s not what it once was.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Zweig Memorial races slated for Saturday at Vernon Downs

VERNON — The $500,000 Dr. Harry M. Zweig Memorial for 3-year-old trotters will be raced at Vernon Downs on Saturday afternoon. The $310,000 open division (race 9), features a match up of two of the top Hambletonian contenders in Branded By Lindy (PP No. 1 Yannick Gingras) and Fast As The Wind from the far outside post nine with Dexter Dunn aboard.
VERNON, NY
WIBX 950

15-Year-Old New Hartford Student Wins Boiler Anthem Contest

A New Hartford High School student has won the right to sing the National Anthem at this Sunday's Boilermaker Post Race Party. 15-year-old Brooke Scarchilli, a freshman at NHCS, was one of nine finalists in WIBX's Boilermaker National Anthem Contest, and she received the most overall votes. Brett Hammes and Dave Olney tied for second place and Aislinn Angelton placed fourth.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: A round of applause for Utica’s Boilermaker Road Race

We wish the best of luck to the thousands of people participating in this year’s Boilermaker Road Race — whether they are taking part in the 15K event, or the 5K event, or the wheelchair division on Sunday morning, or whether they are among those who are volunteering to make this great attraction a success.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Veteran Ilion runner ready for 36th straight Boilermaker

ILION — Ilion’s Donald Willner started running 39 years ago for exercise. He’s enjoyed it so much he is getting ready to run his 36th straight 15-kilometer Boilermaker Road Race this Sunday. The former Mohawk Valley Community College professor and dean started with the Utica Roadrunners Development...
ILION, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse baker vends sweet treats

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kadesha Carter loves to bake, so the kitchen is her happy place. “I can be having a bad day, anything could have been going wrong, and then when I get in the kitchen, nothing else matters,” Carter explained. Carter started baking cakes as a...
SYRACUSE, NY

