‘Music in the Air’ at Theodore’s in Canastota

Mary J. (Guy) Pereto, 86, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Bethany Gardens with her family by her side. She was born in Rome, NY, on August 15, 1935, a daughter of the late Richard and Mildred (Keller) Guy. Mary was raised and educated in Rome, where she attended Saint Aloysius Academy and Rome Free Academy. On October 23, 1965 she married Roger S. Pereto, the couple shared in a union that was blessed with more than fifty-five years of marriage, prior to Mr. Pereto’s passing on November 21, 2020. Mary was employed at Loblaws and Great American Grocery Stores in Rome. She loved crossword puzzles, cooking, going to the casino, and most of all spending time with her family.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO