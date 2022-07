Per The New York Times, 40 million people left their jobs in 2021 in search of better working conditions and fair pay. The industries most affected by what has now been dubbed "The Great Resignation" were retail and hospitality, forcing employers to reformulate their plans to keep workers happy and business booming. The reason for the large turnover rates? Employees started to recognize, especially during the pandemic, that they were worth more than minimum wage and disrespectful customers.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO