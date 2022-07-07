ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City Tuna Tournament this weekend

By Managing Editor, Lisa Capitelli
Ocean City Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 8, 2022) The fish are biting just in time for the 35th annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament, which kicks off today and runs through Sunday. “The season as a whole has been off and on. Fish are being caught in one canyon one day and in a different one another...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

