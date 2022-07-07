ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

OPVFD hosts town hall to talk about new South Station

By Jack Chavez, Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department held a town hall on June 30 to discuss the upcoming renovations to the South Station. A panel consisting of OPVFD President David VanGasbeck, OPVFD Chief Steve Grunwald and Gary Campbell, a public safety architect from contractor Manns Woodward Studios, anchored the gathering....

www.oceancitytoday.com

Related
Cape Gazette

Milton council to discuss Route 16 storage facility

Milton Town Council will discuss a proposed 123,000-square-foot storage facility on Route 16 at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, at the Milton library. Council will likely send the project to the planning and zoning commission for further review. By town code, a storage facility would require a special permitted use from planning and zoning before moving forward with site-plan review.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton committee recommends Scarlet Oaks annexation

The Milton Special Review Committee has recommended approval of the annexation of 50 acres on Harbeson Road eyed for a 163-unit housing project known as Scarlet Oaks. Council will discuss the recommendation at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, at the Milton library. In its recommendation, the...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Next phase of Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail work continues

Phase 7 of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is underway with work taking place in two locations between Lewes and Harbeson. Because there is not a signalized intersection at the Cool Spring Road-Route 9 intersection, the trail section will run parallel to the north side of Route 9 to the Fisher Road-Hudson Road intersection, which will have a push-button-activated crossing for cyclists and pedestrians.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Phase 1 of Munchy Branch project underway

Work on Phase 1 of the Munchy Branch Road pedestrian access project near Rehoboth Beach is underway. The phase includes a 2-foot shoulder, curbing and an 8-foot concrete sidewalk/multiuse trail along the eastern side of the road from Seaside Boulevard to Field Lane, with a tie-in to an existing sidewalk leading to Route 1. The existing road will be milled down and overlaid with new pavement. Stormwater drainage improvements are also being made. Eventually, in two other phases as funding becomes available, the shoulder, curb and sidewalk will be extended the length of Munchy Branch Road to Wolfe Neck Road.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
City
Ocean Pines, MD
Ocean Pines, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Ocean City Today

Worcester County seeks projects for new grant

Tri-County Council could get $10 million for projects that stimulate economic growth. The Tri-County Council, consisting of Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties, could receive up to $10 million for economic development projects by September, but first the counties must determine whether they want to work together. Worcester County Director of...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest makes a comeback in downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Saturday’s rainfall was no match for the power of tradition, as the 27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest made its return to the grounds of downtown Seaford. “Even though it’s just little Western Sussex, we still have a lot to offer for this little community that we’re in,” Seaford Superintendent for Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey said.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Riverfest coming to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Snow Hill communications shack to get replaced

Commissioners lock in RFP bid due to rising costs and delays in all supply chains. A Worcester County-owned building in Snow Hill that houses communications equipment is in critical condition and in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to lock in a bid to replace the structure at a cost one-third more than budgeted.
SNOW HILL, MD
WBOC

Historic Dorchester County Church Vandalized

CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek. Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century. According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Confirmed Rabid Cat Found in Pocomoke City Area

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department on Friday confirmed a rabid cat has been found in the vicinity of Colona Road near Pocomoke City. The cat is described as a dark gray striped short-haired female. If you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid cat, contact Worcester County Health Department Environmental Health immediately at 410-641-9559. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
baysideoc.com

Sports facility will now head to referendum

Challenge to land purchase obtains signatures it needs. The fate of the not-yet-planned sports complex off Route 50 in Berlin, just north of Stephen Decatur High School, is teetering on a pin as efforts to put county government’s purchase of the. proposed 95.6-acre property for $7.15 million to a...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – July 8, 2022

This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bidens set to be at North Shores home July 8-10

On their third visit since early June, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending time at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday June 3, and again to celebrate their June 17 wedding anniversary.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware State alums to host fish fry and car show July 16

The Delaware State University Alumni Association Inc. Sussex County Chapter will host its annual fish fry fundraiser event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out, Saturday, July 16, at Dickerson Chapel AME Church, 28455 Dupont Blvd., Milford. Fish sandwiches will sell for $11, or with an added bag of chips and a drink for $13.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Trading spaces in Rehoboth keeps the business of eating alive

Last week’s opening of the new Red, White & Basil restaurant on Coastal Highway marks the fourth local venture for Jeff McCracken and Mark Hunker. They are the longtime owners of Eden and JAM restaurants on the ocean block of Baltimore Avenue, and they recently acquired the tiny Coho’s Market next to Cultured Pearl. (Remember the High’s store that used to be there?)
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Micky Fins

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- This segment is guaranteed to make your stomach grumble, especially if you love seafood as much Foodie Friday host, Sloane Haines. Check out her and Mike’s visit to Micky Fins in West Ocean City. Micky Fins is located at 12952 Inlet Isle Lane in Ocean...
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

9 Storm Pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

When it rains, some of your activities might be limited, but some of your views may become dramatic. Mother Nature never quits offering big clouds, dramatic lightning, huge waves and even rainbows. If a storm rolls in, take some pictures so you can remember how spectacular your vacation was despite the clouds. Here are some photos submitted to us or taken by us over the years to inspire you.
OCEAN CITY, MD

