ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Owasso teacher leads Ag workshop in New York

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4c4J_0gXx6AdW00
Oklahoma Teachers Attend 2022 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Saratoga Springs, New York

Twenty-five Oklahoma teachers joined educators from across the country this past week at the National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Teachers learned new way to implement agricultural lessons into everyday classroom activities, connected with other educators and toured places in the New York agricultural industry.

Oklahoma delegates taught nine educational workshops, exploring topics like aquaponics, pecans, soybeans, gardening and agricultural literacy. More than 500 conference attendees took part in the workshops presented by Oklahomans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5NjV_0gXx6AdW00
Oklahoma Teachers Attend 2022 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Saratoga Springs, New York

“It was exciting that so many of our Oklahoma teachers had the opportunity to go to the national conference this year.” said Melody Aufill, Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom Coordinator. “We all had fun exploring New York agriculture, eating lots of dairy, networking with other educators, and brainstorming ideas for the upcoming year.”

Zena Lewis, who teaches at the Owasso 7th Grade Center, was awarded a scholarship to attend the convention. Other Oklahoma teachers came from areas such as Stillwater, Ada, Moore and Norman.

Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom offers more than 300 agriculture-based lessons aligned to the Oklahoma Academic Standards. If you are interested in learning more, contact a state coordinator by visiting www.agclassroom.org/ok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noODx_0gXx6AdW00
Oklahoma Teachers Attend 2022 National Ag in the Classroom Conference in Saratoga Springs, New York

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Greenwood Reflection Garden unveiled at special ceremony

TUSLA, Okla. — The east wall of the Gibbs Shopping Center has been transformed. The 1921 Greenwood Reflection Garden honors the victims and survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre and celebrates their resilience. “When people come here, I want them to really get that first and foremost that this...
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Hope and Haaland: A member of the Laguna Pueblo, U.S. Interior Secretary visits Oklahoma this weekend

Oklahoma City -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is coming to Oklahoma as she launches a yearlong tour to visit states and communities where government-financed boarding schools housed -- or still house -- generations of Native American children.One of her stops will be the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko. That school, in operation since 1871, has students in grades 4-12. It is operated by the Bureau of Indian Education.Historic abuses and child deaths at such facilities across the United States are under intense examination from historians, sociologists and archeologists (among others), and that is the focus of Haaland's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Moore American

Dark money flowed into Oklahoma to support school choice candidates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Most state legislative candidates opposed to school vouchers survived primary campaigns fueled by dark money. The groups, which spent over $1.5 million on Oklahoma races, are also claiming victory. They said they remain undeterred, and that the victories of candidates they opposed were not a referendum on how most Oklahomans feel about vouchers and school choice expansion.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owasso, OK
Government
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
New York State
City
Moore, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Stillwater, OK
Owasso, OK
Business
Saratoga Springs, NY
Government
City
Owasso, OK
City
Ada, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
City
Stillwater, NY
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma To Launch 988 Crisis Line

Oklahoma is making it easier for people in crisis to get help faster. The new 988 crisis line replaces the 11-digit suicide prevention number, making it much easier to remember for people in crisis. The change is part of Oklahoma's push towards a bigger crisis response system. The 988 line...
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

Black Tulsa business leader and husband killed

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — Police say a Black business leader and community activist, who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting the previous President’s plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation’s deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks, has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Ag#Oklahomans#Oklahoma Ag#Cox Media Group
KOCO

Oklahoma native turned LA filmmaker returns home to tell story

SHAWNEE, Okla. — An Oklahoma native turned Los Angeles filmmaker has returned home to tell a story decades in the making. Her name is Allex Tarr. She writes and directs films and music videos. Her most recent creation debuted in Shawnee on Friday night at the same theater that...
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family business sees support from community after Facebook post

YUKON, Okla. — After a Facebook post about tough times, an Oklahoma family business sees an incredible show of support from the community. Just Baked, a bakery and deli on Mustang Road off Interstate 40, posted on Facebook on Friday morning, telling people that the tough times might require them to close. They pleaded for customers to save them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Tulsa, Greenwood communities remember Sherry Gamble Smith

TULSA, Okla. — (UPDATE: 07/07; 9 p.m.) — The Tulsa Regional Chamber released a statement on the death of Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President Sherry Gamble Smith Thursday. “All of us at the Tulsa Regional Chamber were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sherry...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KTEN.com

New funding, incentives for Oklahoma schools

MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature passed two bills which will impact education across the state when the school bell rings in the fall. House Bill 3564 will incentivize college students who are studying education with between $1,000 and $2,500 if they agree to teach in public schools for at least five years.
MADILL, OK
kgou.org

Thousands of Oklahomans qualify for internet discount

Few have signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federally funded program available that helps households pay for internet service or an internet device such as a computer or tablet. The Federal Communications Commission launched the $14.2 billion program in continuation of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which rolled out...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Baby formula shortage: Abbott resumes production at troubled Michigan plant

STURGIS, Mich. — Baby formula production has resumed at the Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan after flooding damage and contamination concerns forced its closure twice since February, a company spokesperson confirmed Saturday. The plant previously restarted baby formula production on June 4, following a U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
STURGIS, MI
utulsa.edu

University of Tulsa land acknowledgement

The University of Tulsa has a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. With this commitment, we strive to implement initiatives that inspire action and further our relationships with Indigenous communities. It is in this effort that TU recognizes the Tribal lands on which our main campus resides. We would like to honor and acknowledge the Indigenous tribes, and tribes who were forcibly removed, including the Ni-u-kon-ska (Osage), Kitikiti’sh (Wichita), Kadohadacho (Caddo), Mvskoke (Muscogee [Creek]), and Tsálăgĭ (Cherokee) Tribal Nations as the original inhabitants and keepers of the land and water that we now call Tulsa, Oklahoma. TU recognizes that our main campus is located on the Mvskoke (Muscogee [Creek]) Nation Reservation, whose Tribal members were forcibly removed from their homelands as a result of white supremacist and discriminatory laws, including the U.S. Indian Removal Act of 1830. We acknowledge that the university was first established as a Presbyterian School for Indian Girls with its own history and relationship to the land, Tribes, and campus. We recognize this foundation and assume the responsibility to educate ourselves and others on the Indigenous history and importance of the land and water that we occupy.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy