Salisbury, MD

Tuna and Tiaras successful, with 164 lady anglers

By Managing Editor, Lisa Capitelli
Ocean City Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 1, 2022) One hundred sixty-four female anglers fished on 33 boats during the second annual Tuna and Tiaras tournament, presented by HUK Performance Fishing Gear, last weekend. “We had a great turnout. Thirty-three boats after changing the weekend last minute due to weather is amazing,” said organizer Pam...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Cape Gazette

Sunset dolphin cruise to benefit MERR Institute

Members of the public are invited to spend an evening with the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute stranding team Sunday, July 24, aboard the Cape Water Tours boat The Second Nature as it sets out across the Harbor of Refuge in search of dolphins and other wildlife. The cruise...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest makes a comeback in downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Saturday’s rainfall was no match for the power of tradition, as the 27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest made its return to the grounds of downtown Seaford. “Even though it’s just little Western Sussex, we still have a lot to offer for this little community that we’re in,” Seaford Superintendent for Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey said.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Micky Fins

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- This segment is guaranteed to make your stomach grumble, especially if you love seafood as much Foodie Friday host, Sloane Haines. Check out her and Mike’s visit to Micky Fins in West Ocean City. Micky Fins is located at 12952 Inlet Isle Lane in Ocean...
OCEAN CITY, MD
oceancity.com

3 Outdoor Restaurants that are Favorites in the Rain Too

When it rains in Ocean City, many people get discouraged and retreat to their rooms. You don’t have to retreat, attack instead. Go out to eat. Play games. Watch the storm. Sita nd talk with friend and family. Play miniature golf. Visit a museum. Rain in Ocean City doesn’t mean the end to a great vacation. Keep it going and here are three of our favorite outdoor restaurants where they are just as fun in the rain!
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach says 4th of July weekend saw return to pre-pandemic crowds

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Businesses in Rehoboth Beach like Rehoboth cycle shop says this 4th of July saw pre-pandemic crowds, sales, and thrills on the boardwalk. “It definitely feels like a regular summer again,” said Rehoboth Cycle owner Nate Baker adding “definitely by far July 4th was our biggest weekend both in the shop and looking out the window and seeing traffic at a standstill and people walking down the avenue.”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
point2homes.com

5750 EARLDOM LN, Salisbury, Wicomico County, MD, 21801

BRAND NEW 4BR/3.5BA - MOVE IN READY! contemporary home in West Nithsdale, one of Salisbury's premier communities - with winding streets and lovely homes on generously-sized homesites. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout featuring a welcoming foyer, flanked by a large study and formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with designer cabinets and granite tops, opens into the family room w/gas fireplace, and breakfast room leading out to the screened porch. Up the custom-stained staircase w/stylish black spindles, is a large owner's bedroom w/walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, step-in custom tile shower w/glass door. Guest bedroom with a full, en-suite bath - tub/shower combo, granite countertop vanity; door to unfinished storage space. 2 additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, tub/shower combo with tile surround. Barn door opens into the 2nd floor utility room. LVP through living, kitchen, dining, bathrooms; carpet through bedrooms; Stainless steel kitchen appliance package - fridge, electric stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher; brushed nickel fixtures; Granite kitchen and bathroom counters. All Plans, listings, renderings, sizes, acreages - all for REFERENCE only, and may show upgrades & options not included in list price; subject to changes in the field. Seller/Builder does not split transfer taxes. Owner is a licensed realtor; agent has financial interest. Pricing & availability subject to change.
SALISBURY, MD
oceancity.com

9 Storm Pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

When it rains, some of your activities might be limited, but some of your views may become dramatic. Mother Nature never quits offering big clouds, dramatic lightning, huge waves and even rainbows. If a storm rolls in, take some pictures so you can remember how spectacular your vacation was despite the clouds. Here are some photos submitted to us or taken by us over the years to inspire you.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Riverfest coming to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – July 8, 2022

This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Trading spaces in Rehoboth keeps the business of eating alive

Last week’s opening of the new Red, White & Basil restaurant on Coastal Highway marks the fourth local venture for Jeff McCracken and Mark Hunker. They are the longtime owners of Eden and JAM restaurants on the ocean block of Baltimore Avenue, and they recently acquired the tiny Coho’s Market next to Cultured Pearl. (Remember the High’s store that used to be there?)
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

2022 Milton Night Out scheduled

MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department and the Town of Milton will host the 2022 Milton Night Out on Wednesday, August 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milton Memorial Park. You can join in the building and strengthening of the Milton community with food, refreshments, local vendors, free raffles, and tons of fun for all ages.
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

‘Buffy the Vampire’ star spotted in OC

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Buffy the Vampire star Alyson Hannigan and her husband Alexis Danisof were recently at Rosenfeld’s right in Ocean City. It’s always fun seeing celebrities make a visit to the Eastern Shore. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
coastalstylemag.com

Don’t Reach for Just Any Peach

At T.S. Smith & Sons, generations have been accompanied by change, yet pride in the product remains the law of the land. Interview by Ian Post | Photography by Pamela Aquilani. Right along Route 13 in Bridgeville, some of the Peninsula’s best peaches can be found at Delmarva’s oldest commercial apple orchard, T.S. Smith & Sons. With his market, vintage trucks, you-pick fields and playground area surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland, owner Charlie Smith and I talked about his family’s historic orchard. While some Sussex friends may know T.S. Smith & Sons for their annual participation in the Apple Scrapple Festival, Charlie clearly prides himself on the quality of his family’s peaches.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WBOC

Confirmed Rabid Cat Found in Pocomoke City Area

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department on Friday confirmed a rabid cat has been found in the vicinity of Colona Road near Pocomoke City. The cat is described as a dark gray striped short-haired female. If you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid cat, contact Worcester County Health Department Environmental Health immediately at 410-641-9559. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Lineup announced for Milford Ladybug Festival scheduled for July 30

The lineup for this month’s Milford Ladybug Music Festival is out. The event takes place Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 9 p.m. Gable Music Ventures produces the event. Its CEO Gayle Dillman says the Milford festival will look like their Wilmington event in May. “We will have music...
MILFORD, DE
delawaretoday.com

Mushrooms Provide Sustainable Nutrition in Delaware

Businesses in the First State like East View Farms and One Coastal take advantage of the health benefits and delicious flavor of mushrooms. What if one food could boost immunity, fight cancer, provide vitamin D and replace meat for a more sustainable future?. Mushrooms might be that answer. At East...
FRANKFORD, DE

