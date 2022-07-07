Chesapeake Health Care opens Berlin facility

(July 8, 2022) Chesapeake Health Care held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 22, to celebrate the opening of its newest medical facility located at 9958 N. Main Street in Berlin. Among the guests in attendance were Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, Berlin Mayor Zack...
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association celebrated a huge milestone Saturday afternoon, observing 100 years of service to communities across the first state. The event was actually scheduled for last year but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The day included a parade, festival, and community...
SEAFORD, Del. – Saturday’s rainfall was no match for the power of tradition, as the 27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest made its return to the grounds of downtown Seaford. “Even though it’s just little Western Sussex, we still have a lot to offer for this little community that we’re in,” Seaford Superintendent for Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey said.
Tri-County Council could get $10 million for projects that stimulate economic growth. The Tri-County Council, consisting of Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties, could receive up to $10 million for economic development projects by September, but first the counties must determine whether they want to work together. Worcester County Director of...
MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department and the Town of Milton will host the 2022 Milton Night Out on Wednesday, August 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milton Memorial Park. You can join in the building and strengthening of the Milton community with food, refreshments, local vendors, free raffles, and tons of fun for all ages.
Commissioners lock in RFP bid due to rising costs and delays in all supply chains. A Worcester County-owned building in Snow Hill that houses communications equipment is in critical condition and in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to lock in a bid to replace the structure at a cost one-third more than budgeted.
POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department on Friday confirmed a rabid cat has been found in the vicinity of Colona Road near Pocomoke City. The cat is described as a dark gray striped short-haired female. If you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid cat, contact Worcester County Health Department Environmental Health immediately at 410-641-9559. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets.
SALISBURY, Md.- It’s no secret that inflation has been a major talker, as it hits industries across America. Yet, one that may not come to mind is the rising price of child care. Local child care centers tell 47ABC they’re raising prices, have long wait lists, and adjusting hours...
The Dorchester Women’s Mural, a public art project of the non-profit Cambridge Community Arts Foundation, Inc. (CCAF) has been completed by Baltimore Muralist Bridget Cimino and will be officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 13th at 10 am outside the Main Street Gallery building at 518 Poplar Street in Cambridge.
MILFORD, Del. – “They’re very excited and curious as this is a little bit different than a normal nursing home. They’re like ‘how did that happen?’ I say come on in,” Polaris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Administrator Karen Hurst said. The doors of...
CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek. Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century. According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance...
This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the following Administrative Transfers:. Ms. Jill Mills will transfer from Principal at Leonardtown High School to Acting Director II of Assessment and Accountability in the Department of Assessment and Accountability. Mr. Jamie Copsey will transfer from Assistant Principal,...
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – More support continues to outpour from the community for the family of fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard. A huge fundraising event is set to take place next weekend to raise even more money for the family. A brand-new 2022 Toyota Tacoma will...
(July 8, 2022) The board of directors of Davis, Bowen & Friedel has announced that Ring W. Lardner, P.E., has been named president of the firm, effective July 1. With more than 19 years of experience with the firm, having served as an associate for five years and as principal for more than seven, Lardner is set to lead the firm in this newly appointed role following a planned transition that was initiated a year ago.
SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Worcester County Commissioners came up with a plan for nearly $8.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that incorporates helping the fire and EMS services in the county and getting broadband to rural areas. The commissioners held a work session on Tuesday to figure out how to use...
The Worcester County Commissioners discussed several items on July 5, including a body camera grant request, recreation center solar panels, the Airbnb tax, and public works department purchases. Body camera grant. One of the items on the agenda was for the commissioners to approve a grant request to help pay...
Milton Town Council will discuss a proposed 123,000-square-foot storage facility on Route 16 at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, at the Milton library. Council will likely send the project to the planning and zoning commission for further review. By town code, a storage facility would require a special permitted use from planning and zoning before moving forward with site-plan review.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Businesses in Rehoboth Beach like Rehoboth cycle shop says this 4th of July saw pre-pandemic crowds, sales, and thrills on the boardwalk. “It definitely feels like a regular summer again,” said Rehoboth Cycle owner Nate Baker adding “definitely by far July 4th was our biggest weekend both in the shop and looking out the window and seeing traffic at a standstill and people walking down the avenue.”
