Ocean City, MD

OC Tuna Tournament next weekend

By Managing Editor, Lisa Capitelli
Ocean City Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 1, 2022) For the first time since its inception 34 years ago, the Ocean City Tuna Tournament broke the million-dollar payout mark in 2021. Organizers are hoping to surpass that total this year. A total of 106 boats registered for the 2021 tournament. The overall payout was $1,019,690....

www.oceancitytoday.com

