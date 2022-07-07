Local engineering firm names new president

(July 8, 2022) The board of directors of Davis, Bowen & Friedel has announced that Ring W. Lardner, P.E., has been named president of the firm, effective July 1. With more than 19 years of experience with the firm, having served as an associate for five years and as principal for...
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association celebrated a huge milestone Saturday afternoon, observing 100 years of service to communities across the first state. The event was actually scheduled for last year but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The day included a parade, festival, and community...
SEAFORD, Del. – Saturday’s rainfall was no match for the power of tradition, as the 27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest made its return to the grounds of downtown Seaford. “Even though it’s just little Western Sussex, we still have a lot to offer for this little community that we’re in,” Seaford Superintendent for Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey said.
Recently in Delaware, Dolly Parton hosted an Imagination Library event in Wilmington, and the Delaware History Trail got an upgrade. On May 5, the Wilmington Public Library hosted a secret event for special fans of country singer Dolly Parton, who was there to celebrate her Imagination Library program, which gives children one curated book every month until age 5—an initiative Delaware was the first to implement statewide.
Tri-County Council could get $10 million for projects that stimulate economic growth. The Tri-County Council, consisting of Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties, could receive up to $10 million for economic development projects by September, but first the counties must determine whether they want to work together. Worcester County Director of...
(July 8, 2022) Chesapeake Health Care held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 22, to celebrate the opening of its newest medical facility located at 9958 N. Main Street in Berlin. Among the guests in attendance were Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, Berlin Mayor Zack and Dwight...
The Delaware State University Alumni Association Inc. Sussex County Chapter will host its annual fish fry fundraiser event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out, Saturday, July 16, at Dickerson Chapel AME Church, 28455 Dupont Blvd., Milford. Fish sandwiches will sell for $11, or with an added bag of chips and a drink for $13.
Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
Recent culinary headlines in Delaware have titillated coastal diners’ taste buds. The team behind Bethany Blues plans to put a barbecue joint in the heart of Rehoboth Beach. Downtown Blues — a departure from the name of the Lewes and Bethany Beach locations — will move into the original Nicola Pizza site on North First Street. (Nicola is moving to Lewes after the summer season.)
Milton Town Council will discuss a proposed 123,000-square-foot storage facility on Route 16 at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 11, at the Milton library. Council will likely send the project to the planning and zoning commission for further review. By town code, a storage facility would require a special permitted use from planning and zoning before moving forward with site-plan review.
Congratulations to Hannah Lydic of Ocean View for winning the 2022 First Tee National Championship July 1 – and additional congratulations to her sister Sarah, who finished in fourth place. Outstanding junior players from First Tee chapters all over the country played the University of Notre Dame’s Warren Golf...
Commissioners lock in RFP bid due to rising costs and delays in all supply chains. A Worcester County-owned building in Snow Hill that houses communications equipment is in critical condition and in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to lock in a bid to replace the structure at a cost one-third more than budgeted.
Work on Phase 1 of the Munchy Branch Road pedestrian access project near Rehoboth Beach is underway. The phase includes a 2-foot shoulder, curbing and an 8-foot concrete sidewalk/multiuse trail along the eastern side of the road from Seaside Boulevard to Field Lane, with a tie-in to an existing sidewalk leading to Route 1. The existing road will be milled down and overlaid with new pavement. Stormwater drainage improvements are also being made. Eventually, in two other phases as funding becomes available, the shoulder, curb and sidewalk will be extended the length of Munchy Branch Road to Wolfe Neck Road.
On their third visit since early June, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending time at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday June 3, and again to celebrate their June 17 wedding anniversary.
SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Haire Campaign received $90,000 in contributions from Halle Corporation, associated businesses and family members. Annapolis, MD - County Executive Steuart Pittman met with more than 350 residents from communities around Two Rivers, Crofton, and Odenton at the Two Rivers Clubhouse and via Zoom last night to discuss updates in the permitting and litigation process over a proposed landfill long opposed by local residents. During the meeting, residents reported that County Councilmember Jessica Haire accepted $90,000 in campaign donations from individuals and LLCs associated with Halle Development, the company seeking to build the landfill.
MILFORD, Del. – “They’re very excited and curious as this is a little bit different than a normal nursing home. They’re like ‘how did that happen?’ I say come on in,” Polaris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Administrator Karen Hurst said. The doors of...
This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
SALISBURY, Md.- It’s no secret that inflation has been a major talker, as it hits industries across America. Yet, one that may not come to mind is the rising price of child care. Local child care centers tell 47ABC they’re raising prices, have long wait lists, and adjusting hours...
