Viola returns for two more years as GM

Being asked to come back major factor in his decision. John Viola isn’t going anywhere. On July 1, the Ocean Pines Association announced that they had agreed on a two-year contract with its general manager that includes an option for a third year. In a press release issued...
WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- This segment is guaranteed to make your stomach grumble, especially if you love seafood as much Foodie Friday host, Sloane Haines. Check out her and Mike’s visit to Micky Fins in West Ocean City. Micky Fins is located at 12952 Inlet Isle Lane in Ocean...
Congratulations to Hannah Lydic of Ocean View for winning the 2022 First Tee National Championship July 1 – and additional congratulations to her sister Sarah, who finished in fourth place. Outstanding junior players from First Tee chapters all over the country played the University of Notre Dame’s Warren Golf...
SEAFORD, Del. – Saturday’s rainfall was no match for the power of tradition, as the 27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest made its return to the grounds of downtown Seaford. “Even though it’s just little Western Sussex, we still have a lot to offer for this little community that we’re in,” Seaford Superintendent for Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey said.
This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
Commissioners lock in RFP bid due to rising costs and delays in all supply chains. A Worcester County-owned building in Snow Hill that houses communications equipment is in critical condition and in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to lock in a bid to replace the structure at a cost one-third more than budgeted.
Tri-County Council could get $10 million for projects that stimulate economic growth. The Tri-County Council, consisting of Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties, could receive up to $10 million for economic development projects by September, but first the counties must determine whether they want to work together. Worcester County Director of...
The lineup for this month’s Milford Ladybug Music Festival is out. The event takes place Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 9 p.m. Gable Music Ventures produces the event. Its CEO Gayle Dillman says the Milford festival will look like their Wilmington event in May. “We will have music...
The Worcester County Commissioners discussed several items on July 5, including a body camera grant request, recreation center solar panels, the Airbnb tax, and public works department purchases. Body camera grant. One of the items on the agenda was for the commissioners to approve a grant request to help pay...
When it rains, some of your activities might be limited, but some of your views may become dramatic. Mother Nature never quits offering big clouds, dramatic lightning, huge waves and even rainbows. If a storm rolls in, take some pictures so you can remember how spectacular your vacation was despite the clouds. Here are some photos submitted to us or taken by us over the years to inspire you.
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Buffy the Vampire star Alyson Hannigan and her husband Alexis Danisof were recently at Rosenfeld’s right in Ocean City. It’s always fun seeing celebrities make a visit to the Eastern Shore. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SNOW HILL – A motion to cancel the contract to purchase land for a sports complex near Berlin failed with a 3-4 vote after a heated discussion among the Worcester County Commissioners this week. A motion by Commissioner Chip Bertino to cancel the contract to purchase 95 acres adjacent...
OCEAN CITY – With the Fourth of July now in the rear-view mirror, a mid-season check with the Ocean City Beach Patrol this week revealed a busy start to the season with staffed stands further apart because of staffing issues. The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) officially began manning...
When it rains in Ocean City, many people get discouraged and retreat to their rooms. You don’t have to retreat, attack instead. Go out to eat. Play games. Watch the storm. Sita nd talk with friend and family. Play miniature golf. Visit a museum. Rain in Ocean City doesn’t mean the end to a great vacation. Keep it going and here are three of our favorite outdoor restaurants where they are just as fun in the rain!
(July 8, 2022) The board of directors of Davis, Bowen & Friedel has announced that Ring W. Lardner, P.E., has been named president of the firm, effective July 1. With more than 19 years of experience with the firm, having served as an associate for five years and as principal for more than seven, Lardner is set to lead the firm in this newly appointed role following a planned transition that was initiated a year ago.
MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department and the Town of Milton will host the 2022 Milton Night Out on Wednesday, August 3rd. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Milton Memorial Park. You can join in the building and strengthening of the Milton community with food, refreshments, local vendors, free raffles, and tons of fun for all ages.
BRAND NEW 4BR/3.5BA - MOVE IN READY! contemporary home in West Nithsdale, one of Salisbury's premier communities - with winding streets and lovely homes on generously-sized homesites. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout featuring a welcoming foyer, flanked by a large study and formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with designer cabinets and granite tops, opens into the family room w/gas fireplace, and breakfast room leading out to the screened porch. Up the custom-stained staircase w/stylish black spindles, is a large owner's bedroom w/walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, step-in custom tile shower w/glass door. Guest bedroom with a full, en-suite bath - tub/shower combo, granite countertop vanity; door to unfinished storage space. 2 additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, tub/shower combo with tile surround. Barn door opens into the 2nd floor utility room. LVP through living, kitchen, dining, bathrooms; carpet through bedrooms; Stainless steel kitchen appliance package - fridge, electric stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher; brushed nickel fixtures; Granite kitchen and bathroom counters. All Plans, listings, renderings, sizes, acreages - all for REFERENCE only, and may show upgrades & options not included in list price; subject to changes in the field. Seller/Builder does not split transfer taxes. Owner is a licensed realtor; agent has financial interest. Pricing & availability subject to change.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The federal government has implemented a ban on the catching and harvesting of mako sharks, a popular species with sport fisherman. Captain Mark Sampson, who charters his boat Fish Finder in Ocean City says the ban could have customers thinking twice about coming out. "In recent...
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – More support continues to outpour from the community for the family of fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard. A huge fundraising event is set to take place next weekend to raise even more money for the family. A brand-new 2022 Toyota Tacoma will...
At T.S. Smith & Sons, generations have been accompanied by change, yet pride in the product remains the law of the land. Interview by Ian Post | Photography by Pamela Aquilani. Right along Route 13 in Bridgeville, some of the Peninsula’s best peaches can be found at Delmarva’s oldest commercial apple orchard, T.S. Smith & Sons. With his market, vintage trucks, you-pick fields and playground area surrounded by hundreds of acres of farmland, owner Charlie Smith and I talked about his family’s historic orchard. While some Sussex friends may know T.S. Smith & Sons for their annual participation in the Apple Scrapple Festival, Charlie clearly prides himself on the quality of his family’s peaches.
