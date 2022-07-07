The 1975 drop 'Part of the Band' from upcoming 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language'
Just last week, The 1975 's Matty Healy officially announced the formal drop date for their first single of 2022 with a short tease, as well as the official title for their full-length follow-up to 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form -- Being Funny In A Foreign Language . Today, we've got a whole lot more to listen to!
Listen to the downtempo, string-filled first single "Part of the Band" produced by Jack Antonoff , from The 1975 's upcoming fifth studio album, read the lyrics right here , and see the full tracklisting for Being Funny In A Foreign Language below.
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
The 1975
Happiness
Looking For Somebody (To Love)
Part of the Band
Oh Caroline
I’m In Love With You
All I Need To Hear
Wintering
Human Too
About You
When We Are Together
This summer, The 1975 is also scheduled to hit the stage over two dates at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival .
