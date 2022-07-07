ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 1975 drop 'Part of the Band' from upcoming 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language'

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccdW9_0gXx5gir00

Just last week, The 1975 's Matty Healy officially announced the formal drop date for their first single of 2022 with a short tease, as well as the official title for their full-length follow-up to 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form -- Being Funny In A Foreign Language . Today, we've got a whole lot more to listen to!

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s The 1975 Radio , and more!

Listen to the downtempo, string-filled first single "Part of the Band" produced by Jack Antonoff , from The 1975 's upcoming fifth studio album, read the lyrics right here , and see the full tracklisting for Being Funny In A Foreign Language below.

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

The 1975
Happiness
Looking For Somebody (To Love)
Part of the Band
Oh Caroline
I’m In Love With You
All I Need To Hear
Wintering
Human Too
About You
When We Are Together

This summer, The 1975 is also scheduled to hit the stage over two dates at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival .

Browse and favorite more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new The 1975 Radio , Alt Now , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , Alterna 00s , Drivin' Alt Rockternative , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Covers the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love”: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has covered the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love,” which the duo first released in 1972. The song appears as part of Jack Antonoff’s curated collection for Minions: The Rise of Gru, which hits theaters today (July 1). Check it out along with the rest of the soundtrack—which includes a Minions version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia” alongside other ’70s covers—below.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Antonoff
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died

A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
MUSIC
The Independent

Former American Idol winner says their debut single from the show is ‘utter crap’

The winner of American Idol’s 13th season, Caleb Johnson, has said the single he was obligated to perform as the series champion was “utter crap”.After winning the 2014 series of the competition show, Johnson had to sing "As Long as You Love Me" written by Justin Hawkins, frontman of Britsh rock band The Darkness. “I knew that, by de facto, if you won you had to sing the song, and the song was just utter crap,” Johnson told Insider in a new interview. “Like, it was just the worst song ever.”Johnson said he fought with producers to change the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Language#The Band#Music Box#Summer Sonic Festival#The 1975 Radio#Megan Holiday
Primetimer

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Trailer Explores the Brand's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Hulu explores the dark side of the popular lingerie brand in the new trailer for upcoming docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer, Angels and Demons investigates the history of Victoria's Secret and its longtime CEO, billionaire Les Wexner. The trailer takes a look at Wexner and the brand's connections to Jeffrey Epstein and attempts to uncover the truth behind the rise and fall of the legendary brand.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
pethelpful.com

Frenchie Becomes Unlikely Mama to Group of Baby Skunks and It's So Heartwarming

The parental instinct can run pretty deep. So much so, that sometimes animals can play Mom or Dad to babies of a completely different species. Take a French Bulldog on TikTok who fell in love with some skunk babies that his mama was rescuing. The pup was so enamored with the skunks that he's taken them under his wing. And TBH, we think they love him just as much.
ANIMALS
Louder

Metallica slapped down a gatekeeping fan over a snarky comment about their music being in Stranger Things

Metallica have hit back at a fan on their TikTok account for trying to gatekeep their music after its use in Stranger Things. The band's hallmark 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets was played in the season four grand finale of the the global sci-fi/horror hit series. In a pivotal scene, the show's loveable metalhead and Dungeons and Dragons Hellfire club leader Eddie Munson shreds the song on guitar to save his friends from the creatures of the Upside Down.
MUSIC
Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at Gale Storm: One of TV's First Independent Women

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. “I liked Gale Storm,” said famed entertainment journalist Margaret Wendt. “I think she was exotic...and she certainly died too young. Sometimes the actors are so interesting to look at, that what they look like becomes more interesting than whatever business they’re doing or performing as their characters. I remember I used to talk about how she would wear her hair…she was like an Eartha Kitt [type] to me. There was something very different about her face…and you become so enthralled with the way they look or how they achieved that particular look as that particular character or in that particular performance that you actually miss what they were doing in the scene as that character. I think of her show as a little show…but she was a big deal.”
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy