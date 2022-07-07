The 1975 drop 'Part of the Band' from upcoming 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language'

Just last week, The 1975 's Matty Healy officially announced the formal drop date for their first single of 2022 with a short tease, as well as the official title for their full-length follow-up to 2020’s Notes On A Conditional Form -- Being Funny In A Foreign Language . Today, we've got a whole lot more to listen to!

Listen to the downtempo, string-filled first single "Part of the Band" produced by Jack Antonoff , from The 1975 's upcoming fifth studio album, read the lyrics right here , and see the full tracklisting for Being Funny In A Foreign Language below.

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

The 1975

Happiness

Looking For Somebody (To Love)

Part of the Band

Oh Caroline

I’m In Love With You

All I Need To Hear

Wintering

Human Too

About You

When We Are Together

This summer, The 1975 is also scheduled to hit the stage over two dates at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival .

