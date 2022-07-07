ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Stranger Things' creators respond to Millie Bobby Brown's wild plot plan: 'She's hilarious'

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
 3 days ago

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown recently suggested something usually verboten for any working actor – kill off her wildly popular character.

In a recent interview with The Wrap , Brown, who plays Eleven on the Netflix smash, had a drastic idea for show creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

“We need to have the mindset of “Game of Thrones... Kill me off .”

Brown ’s rationalization stems from the show’s ever-expanding cast. “It’s way too big," she said. "Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’”

While she was kidding around, the Duffer brothers noted the irony when discussing the matter on the Happy Sad Confused podcast .

“What did Millie call us? She said we were ‘sensitive Sallies,’” said Matt Duffer. “She’s hilarious. Believe us, we’ve explored all options in the writing room.”

As Huffington Post reported, actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, had a few similarly homicidal ideas up his sleeve. He suggested to The Wrap that maybe a massacre could cut the cast in half.

No doubt aware of the humor of it all, the Duffers nonetheless wanted to point out that those kind of desperate surprises aren’t part of their plan for the series that recently finished its fourth season and is wrapping its fifth and final one.

“Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike [Finn Wolfhard], it’s like... that’s depressing... we aren’t ‘Game of Thrones,‘” Matt Duffer said. “This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not ‘Stranger Things’ anymore, because you do have to treat it realistically, right?”

That said, he admitted there are some deadly demises in store for season five.

“This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it,” Matt explained, “and it’s nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go Millie."

Brown also commented on how she knows anything she says about the show can be construed in many ways, even ones she may not have meant.

“I am scared to vocalize anything that I want," she said, "because it always turns into ‘Millie Bobby Brown’ demands this storyline. I’m just going to say I trust the Duffer Brothers and their creative process.”

