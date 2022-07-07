ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How you can get free Krispy Kreme donuts for a year

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
( WXIN ) — A trip to a Krispy Kreme store could end with a year’s worth of free doughnuts for thousands of lucky customers this month.

The doughnut chain is celebrating its 85th birthday by giving away birthday cards good for one dozen free Original Glazed® Doughnuts for a year. The promotion is good for one dozen free doughnuts a month through June of 2023.

The cards will be given to 8,500 guests each day from July 11-14. According to Krispy Kreme, the winning customers will be randomly selected at participating stores.

On Friday, July 15, anyone will be able to buy an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents with the purchase of a regularly priced dozen.

Customers must be at least 18 years old to win the year’s worth of doughnuts promotion.

A quick history lesson: Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph. According to Krispy Kreme’s Canadian website , Rudolph bought a recipe for raised yeast doughnuts from a French chef in New Orleans.

He began selling the doughnuts to grocery stores in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and people walking by asked if they could buy the treats hot and fresh. Rudolph obliged by cutting a hole in an outside wall of his bakery and selling his Krispy Kreme donuts directly to customers.

There are now more than 1,400 Krispy Kreme locations worldwide.

