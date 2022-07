(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today awarded $9.9 million to 25 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities. The grants are part of the fourth round of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, the Governor has awarded $19.5 million to 69 Ohio law enforcement agencies to aid in their work to hold accountable the small number of criminals responsible for most violent crime in the state. A total of $58 million will be awarded as part of the grant program overall.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO