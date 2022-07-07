ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Saul Zaentz Innovation Fund (SZIF) is Currently Accepting Applications for its 2022-23 Fellowship Program

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2016, The Saul Zaentz Innovation Fund in Film and Media at Johns Hopkins University seeks to further the pioneering legacy of Mr. Zaentz by connecting the Baltimore creative storytelling community with prestigious artists, veteran executives, and successful entrepreneurs in an incubator program designed to nurture project ideas that will...

Decision postponed on $25M Claiborne at Roland Park senior housing development

North Baltimore residents will have to wait a little longer to find out if the proposed Claiborne at Roland Park senior housing project can get built. Baltimore’s zoning board, which was expected to make a key ruling on the project at a public hearing this week, instead put off making any decisions at its meeting, with acting executive director Kathleen Byrne announcing that members asked for more time to deliberate.
Featured Hot Listing: Inviting Stone French Country Estate in the Heart of Ruxton

Live authentically. Inviting stone French Country estate in the heart of Ruxton. Channel a European holiday every day. Relish the masterfully curated outdoor spaces. Alluring courtyards. Soothing water features. Impressive saltwater pool that beckons for a dip. Enjoy artisanal layers of greenery, lighting, and hardscape. Stunning interiors elevate your daily rhythms. Never tire of being greeted by your dazzling foyer. Chef’s cooking space with exquisite Brazilian marble and expansive island for entertaining. Gracious conservatory-style dining space. Five-star first-floor owner’s suite with decadent dressing area, gorgeous light-filled sitting area for morning tea or yoga, and serene spa bath. Fling open the doors and start your day with a healthy round of laps in the pool. This home lives like a vacation getaway. Seamless indoor/outdoor connection. Lose your sense of time and place. Privacy abounds. Fully finished lower level. Only minutes to Lake Roland Park, Atwater’s, Towson Towne Center, and Whole Foods. Incredibly zippy access to 83, 695, and everywhere you want to be. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.
