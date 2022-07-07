The Saul Zaentz Innovation Fund (SZIF) is Currently Accepting Applications for its 2022-23 Fellowship Program

Live authentically. Inviting stone French Country estate in the heart of Ruxton. Channel a European holiday every day. Relish the masterfully curated outdoor spaces. Alluring courtyards. Soothing water features. Impressive saltwater pool that beckons for a dip. Enjoy artisanal layers of greenery, lighting, and hardscape. Stunning interiors elevate your daily rhythms. Never tire of being greeted by your dazzling foyer. Chef’s cooking space with exquisite Brazilian marble and expansive island for entertaining. Gracious conservatory-style dining space. Five-star first-floor owner’s suite with decadent dressing area, gorgeous light-filled sitting area for morning tea or yoga, and serene spa bath. Fling open the doors and start your day with a healthy round of laps in the pool. This home lives like a vacation getaway. Seamless indoor/outdoor connection. Lose your sense of time and place. Privacy abounds. Fully finished lower level. Only minutes to Lake Roland Park, Atwater’s, Towson Towne Center, and Whole Foods. Incredibly zippy access to 83, 695, and everywhere you want to be. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.

RUXTON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO