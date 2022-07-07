ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public to weigh in on proposed medical center

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
 3 days ago
Gill Women’s Medical Center project will be developed over two phases on approximately 35 acres of land located east of West Lane just north of Eight Mile Road. Courtesy rendering

The Lodi community will gets its first look at a proposed birthing center and women’s hospital this week that would be located just south of the city limits.

The San Joaquin County Community Development Department is holding an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on July 7 at the Micke Grove Memorial Building, 11793 N. Micke grove Road, to discuss the Gill Medical Center.

First proposed by doctors Param and Jasbir Gill in 2019, the project consists of the development of a 42.4-acre health center and hospital campus on the east side of West Lane and 450 feet north of Eight Mile Road.

If approved by the county, the project — known as the Gill Women’s Medical Center — would be built in two phases.

The first phase would include a 36,000-square-foot single story hospital with 12 beds, an emergency room, labor and delivery units, emergent medicine department and outpatient surgery services.

Construction on this first phase would begin in 2024.

The second phase would include a three-story, 140,000-square-foot full service hospital with 100 beds and an emergency helicopter landing area, as well as a two-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building.

This phase of the project is expected to begin in 2030, according to the community development department.

Jasbir Gill has been a prominent obstetrician in Lodi since 1977. His wife Param joined him a Gill Obstetrics & Gynecology in 1984.

When they first proposed the women’s medical center in 2019, the Gills told the News-Sentinel that the project would focus on providing women with an alternative birthing center that offers patients birthing suites and space for water births.

“We noticed patients were leaving our area to cities that offered them these (alternative) services, and we decided to build a center that fit the needs of our underserved communities,” Param Gill said at the time. “This new medical center is meant to complement the needs of the community with a full spectrum of services.”

County staff will be at the meeting to provide an overview of the project and answer questions, as well as accept comments.

A draft environmental impact report has been prepared, and community development will accept comments until July 22. The draft EIR can be found at tinyurl.com/GillMedCenter.

“This project represents a continuation of our lifelong passion to provide cutting-edge women’s health care and vitally important medical services to the area in a serene setting,” Jasbir said in 2019. “This will allow us the freedom to make decisions that best serve the women in our community.”

The project will be considered at public hearings before the San Joaquin County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors before receiving final approval.

The Gills were unavailable for comment Wednesday.

