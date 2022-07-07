Happy THORsday! The god of thunder himself joins Good Day Seattle

Enchanting storyteller/writers Scot Augustson, Bret Fetzer and Kelleen Conway Blanchard have brought their love/hate relationships with their felines together with their brilliance with the written word. The evening of Animal Saints and Sinners: CATS! CATS! CATS! runs only three nights at 18th and Union. If only I could have gotten to this review sooner. But alas, here is my rave and my delight, along with hearty encouragement for more evenings in company with these (self-named) eccentric authors.

UNION, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO