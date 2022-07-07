ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Happy THORsday! The god of thunder himself joins Good Day Seattle

Happy THORsday, Brian Macmillan dresses up as...

Seattle Sticker Patrol: Nutting In Space

Can we get some astrophysicists on this? A reader told me this comes from a bit on the My Brother, My Brother, and Me podcast. I haven’t listened to the whole thing to determine whether or not they figured it out, but I, too, would love to know. Turn...
MEOW! Animal Saints and Animal Sinners: Cats! Cats! Cats! 18th and Union

Enchanting storyteller/writers Scot Augustson, Bret Fetzer and Kelleen Conway Blanchard have brought their love/hate relationships with their felines together with their brilliance with the written word. The evening of Animal Saints and Sinners: CATS! CATS! CATS! runs only three nights at 18th and Union. If only I could have gotten to this review sooner. But alas, here is my rave and my delight, along with hearty encouragement for more evenings in company with these (self-named) eccentric authors.
5 Big Celebrities you Didn’t Realize Lived in Washington

5.) Sir Mix-A-Lot Sir Mix-A-Lot made his claim to fame in the 90s with some of the biggest trending songs such as Buttermilk Biscuits, Baby's got back and I Like Big Butts. All of these became synonymous with the 90s and early 2000s. Funny enough, Sir Mix-A-Lot still lives in Auburn Washington, and is seen out and about in different cities such as Kent, Auburn, Tacoma, and yes Seattle.
Why a Cat Would Need 6,400 Square Feet

Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is pleased to announce that its Adoption Center and shelter facility will move to a new Shoreline location in 2023. SAFe’s upcoming move to Ballinger Village Shopping Center will more than double the Rescue’s current physical footprint. This expansion is set to...
SHORELINE, WA
A Civil War Confederate in Seattle: John Scurry

The events of the American Civil War, 1861-1865, occurred far, far away in the eastern USA but during those years residents of Seattle certainly were aware of the conflict. In the decades after the Civil War, veterans tended to migrate westward and many came to Seattle. Their influence on Seattle is still being felt today.
Fall City woman gives traumatized rescue horses a second chance

FALL CITY, Wash. — At Kataluna Horsemanship, Katie Berman uses compassion to build trust with traumatized horses needing a second chance. "The ones that need the most help seem to reach out to us the most and that's kind of how we pick the ones that end up coming to the rescue," Berman said.
Seattle weather: Partly cloudy and warm weekend ahead

Seattle - Morning clouds are evaporating this morning, bringing more blue sky for Friday afternoon. High temps will be warm again today, in the mid 70s. A weak system will bring more clouds this weekend with a chance for light morning sprinkles, but both Saturday and Sunday will feature lots of afternoon sunshine.
40% of Seattle's teachers make $100,000 plus; still want 'respectful pay'

(The Center Square) – Two out of three Seattle public school teachers see themselves leaving within five years, according to a recent survey of Seattle Education Association members. The teachers union has campaigned for what it calls "respectful pay" on Facebook. So what are teachers paid?. The highest paid...
Taste Edmonds 2022 tickets now on sale

Tickets are on sale for 2022 Taste Edmonds, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Aug. 19-21 in downtown Edmonds. The event features food trucks, vendors, children and family/children’s activities along with live music at Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St. Live music entertainment includes The Beatniks, The Little...
