Blue Jays vs. Mariners series preview: Which pitchers will we see?
Sportsnet.ca
3 days ago
While the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a much-needed 2-1 win over the Oakland A’s on Wednesday, many questions hover over the team heading into an important weekend series in Seattle against the Mariners. With Western Canadians expected to flock to Seattle to see the Blue Jays for the...
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Raleigh is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knapp versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 188 plate appearances this season, Raleigh has a .202 batting average with a .747 OPS, 11...
SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzalez gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.
Trivia time: Which major league baseball player has hit the most home runs since the start of the 2018 season?. If you guessed Mike Trout, Bryce Harper or Aaron Judge, you’re not within 10 of the answer. Surprisingly, it’s Eugenio Suarez, with 144. But he’d never hit a...
Toronto Blue Jays (45-41, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (44-42, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -134, Mariners +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Saturday night. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Mariners, who pulled within a game of Toronto, which has lost eight of nine, for the American League's third and final wild-card playoff berth.
Kevin Gausman apparently won’t be ready to start Sunday afternoon when the Toronto Blue Jays wrap up a four-game series in Seattle. That means the Blue Jays will have to rely on their bullpen to help them avoid a sweep at T-Mobile Park. They did not announce a starter for Sunday’s series finale.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Tapia is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Rayl. In 239 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .262 batting average with a .654...
