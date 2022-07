SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Republican Party has its third new leader in less that 18 months after the unexpected resignation of its acting chairman earlier this week. The party said Gresham restaurateur and former legislative candidate Justin Hwang is the new party chair after he was elected vice-chair in late May. Hwang said in a statement that he is excited to bring a fresh voice to the role as well as years of experience as a small business owner. He is the first Korean American to serve as the chair of the state party.

