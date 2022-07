The Montreal Canadiens hosted the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and had the first overall pick. The team also had 14 total picks to start the draft. With general manager Kent Hughes looking to free up cap space and the pressure of picking number one in the team’s home city, he knew he would need to make a big splash to win over the Montreal crowd. Hughes did not disappoint and walked away from his first NHL draft as a huge winner. With all the action at the draft, they could make some more moves over the summer too.

