Worthington Schools: Bond issue, levies would help district further its mission

By Trent Bowers
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
At Worthington Schools, our mission is to empower a community of learners who will change the world. That’s why every decision we make is focused solely on students and how we can better prepare them for our ever-changing society.

On June 27, the school board voted to place two issues on the Nov. 8 ballot – a combined bond and permanent-improvements levy and an incremental operating levy. This funding would help us further our mission and is a prime example of how our work to educate students so they can reach their fullest potential is community-led. This decision came after months of discussion among our leadership team, board, staff and community members.

As we’ve shared with you previously, the combined $234 million bond issue and 1.9 mill PI levy would keep our master facilities plan moving forward. The bond issue would fund major renovations to our high schools, and the PI levy would provide $4.2 million annually to replace buses, technology, equipment, athletics facilities, playground equipment and other deferred maintenance projects, like roofs and heating and cooling.

The incremental operating levy is identical to the one approved in 2018, starting at 2.9 mills and gradually increasing by 2.0 mills annually to 8.9 mills total over four years. Our operating expenditures have grown on average 2.5% annually over the past 16 years, in line with inflation and cost-of-living adjustments, even while educating over 1,000 more students during that time.

Over that same period, state funding growth has only averaged 1.6% per year. This levy would allow current district programming and offerings to continue for at least another four years.

If voters approve both issues, taxes will increase by $203 per $100,000 of home value in year one and increase by $70 per year per $100,000 of home value over the next three years.

We will continue to share information about these issues. In the meantime, please don’t hesitate to contact me at tbowers@wscloud.org with any questions.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools.

